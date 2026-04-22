Cal Freshman TT Carr Enters Transfer Portal

Cal guard Semetri "TT" Carr, the only Golden Bears freshman that received significant playing time this past season, has entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reports.

Carr reposted the tweet by Sam Kayser reporting that Carr is entering the transfer portal, and On3 and 247 Sports also reported the move by the the 6-foot-1 Carr, who started two games for the Bears this past season and played in 32 of the Cal's 34 games. He was often the first player off the Cal bench and averaged 3.8 points and 2.2 assists while hitting 36.1 percent of his shots and 25.7 percent of his three-point attempts.

He scored in double figures three times this past season, including a season-high 17 points against Morgan State. Carr played 23 minutes and contributed seven assists in Cal's victory over Illinois-Chicago in the National Invitation Tournament. He had eight rebounds while playing 23 minutes in the loss to Virginia.

NEWS: Cal guard Semetri Carr is entering the transfer portal, source told @LeagueRDY.



The 6-foot-1 guard out of Mill Valley, California is a former four-star recruit who played one season with the Golden Bears.



He averaged 3.8PPG, 2.6RPG and 2.2APG as a freshman. pic.twitter.com/zAzkYA9uiL — Sam Kayser (@KayserHoops) April 21, 2026

Carr's move comes as a surprise because late last month he told Jeff Goodman that he would return to Cal for his sophomore season.

Cal freshman point guard and sixth man Semetri Carr will return to the Golden Bears, he told @TheFieldOf68.



Carr had a 3.6-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio this past season and — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 28, 2026

Carr becomes the fourth Cal player to enter the transfer portal this season. Dai Dai Ames, the Bears leading scorer in 2025-26, has transferred to Tennessee, and starting point guard Justin Pippen is transferring to Ohio State. Rytis Petraitis also entered the transfer portal, but he has yet to commit to a new school.

Carr was a three-star prospect coming out of Riordan High School in San Francisco, and he had offers from Creighton, USC, Washington, SMU, San Diego State and New Mexico, among others, before signing with Cal.

Carr played both guard spots for the Bears this past season, and he was expected to get more playing time in 2026-27 with the dpearture of Ames and Pippen. But Cal coach Mark Madsen has added three guards through the transfer portal recently -- Jordan Ross (from Georgia), Nojus Indrusaitis (from Pitt) and Michael Cooper (from Wright State). Cal also brought in small forward Jake Wilkins, a transfer from Georgia and the son of Dominique Wilkins.

The only other freshman of note on the Cal roster besides Carr this past season was Jovani Ruff, a four-star prospect who redshirted the 2026-27 season. Ruff has given no indication that he will transfer. The transfer portal window officially ended at midnight Tuesday, although it may take a day or two for schools to provide the paper work for players who enter the transfer portal on Tuesday.