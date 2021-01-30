Cal-Arizona Basketball Live Game Thread

Both teams were coming off Pac-12 losses on Thursday

Cal faced Arizona in Tucson, Arizona, on Saturday afternoon.

Pregame: Cal came into the game on a three-game losing streak, including a 72-68 loss to Arizona State on Thursday. The Bears lost their last eight previous games against Arizona and had not defeated the Wildcats at Arizona's McKale Center since 2013, a run of six straight Cal losses there.

Arizona had its three-game winning streak halted by Stanford on Thursday.

Cal began the day with a 7-11 record, including 2-9 in the Pac-12, which left the Bears in last place. Arizona entered the game with a 12-4 mark, 6-4 in the Pac-12. That put the Wildcats in sixth place in th conference before Saturday's action.

Matt Bradley scored 26 points in Thursday's loss to Arizona State and he entered the game against Arizona as Cal's leading scorer at 17.9 points per game. Cal's Andre Kelly had 16 points and career-high 13 rebounds against the Sun Devils.

James Akinjo began the game at Arizona's leading scorer at 14.5 point per game, and he also led the Wildcats in assists at 5.6 per contest.

Cal starting lineup -- G Matt Bradley, F Andre Kelly, F Grant Anticevich, G Joel Brown, G Ryan Betley

Arizona starting lineup -- G Jame Akinjo, F Azuolas Tubelis, C Christian Koloko, G Terrell Brown Jr., G Bennedict Mathurin

GAME ACTION

15:54 left in first half: Cal has yet to get on the scoreboard, having committed four turnovers and going 0-for-2 from the field and 0-for-2 from the foul line. Arizona is just 1-for-5 from the field, its one field goal being a three-pointer by James Akinjo. Arizona 4, Cal 0

12:37 first half: Cal went scoreless for the first 5:28 of the game. Matt Bradley ended the drought with a bucket at the 14:32 mark. Arizona 10, Cal 4.

11:53 first half: Cal is 1-for-7 from the field with six turnovers. A three-pointer by Bennedict Mathurin puts Arizona ahead by nine. Arizona 13, Cal 4.

9:38 first half: Matt Bradley makes a long three-pointer to beat the shot clock, but the Bears make little headway. Cal is 2-for-10 from the field. Arizona 19, Cal 7.

7:46 first half: Arizona increases its lead to 14 points before Ryan Betley scores from close range. Cal was 2-for-12 from the field before that basket. Arizona is 9-for-17 from the floor. Arizona 21, Cal 9

3:37 first half: Arizona pushed its lead to 16 points on a three-pointer by Azuolas Tubelis with 6:40 left in the half, but three-point shots by Betley and Bradley prevented a first-half blowout. Jordan Brown leads Arizona with eight points. Arizona 27, Cal 15

1:16 first half: Arizona increased its lead to 17 points, but a three-pointer by Bradley gets it back. Arizona 32, Cal 18.

Halftime: A layup by Cal's Joel Brown at the buzzer got the deficit down to 15. Arizona 37, Cal 22.

