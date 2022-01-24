The Cal Women's Basketball Team Has 6th Game Scrubbed in January

Friday home game vs. No. 8 Arizona off because of health issues among Cal team.

The Cal women’s basketball team has postponed Friday’s scheduled home hame against No. 8 Arizona, the sixth Pac-12 game it has shelved in less than a month due to COVID-19 issues.

The school announced it will work with Arizona and the Pac-12 office to reschedule all of the games postponed, but it seems increasingly likely the Bears won’t have time on the calendar to play all of the games.

The Wildcats are 14-2 overall and third in the Pac-12 standings with a 4-2 conference record. A year ago, they reached the national championship before losing 54-53 to Stanford.

Cal (9-5, 0-3) has not announced rescheduling of any of the six games so far.

The Bears reported that their Sunday afternoon home game against Arizona State is still on, at least for now.

The Arizona game is the fourth in a row and the second in a week that was postponed because of COVID protocols involving the Bears. The first two games put off were due to health and safety issues with their opponent.

Here are the Cal games that have been postponed:

— Jan. 2 at Washington

— Jan. 7 vs. Oregon State

— Jan. 13 at Utah

— Jan. 16 at Colorado

— Jan. 23 vs. Stanford

— Jan. 28 vs. Arizona

The Bears actually played at Stanford last Friday, battling the nation’s No. 2 team to a 42-all halftime standoff. The Cardinal took charge in the third quarter and won 97-74, despite a career-high 30 points from Cal freshman Jayda Curry.

One day later, the rematch of the rivals set for Sunday in Berkeley was scratched.

The Bears have eight games scheduled over each of the four weeks in February before the Pac-12 tournament, March 2-6 in Las Vegas.

Cal said tickets purchased for Friday's game against Arizona will be good for the rescheduled date.

Cover photo of Leilani McIntosh by Rob Edwards, KLC fotos

