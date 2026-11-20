Cal coach Mark Madsen played four seasons at Stanford for Mike Montgomery.

But it wasn’t until he stepped into his own coaching career that Madsen gained a full appreciation for his former mentor.

“I'm a coach now. I look at what he has done, it’s incredible,” Madsen said Thursday night after Cal and Stanford announced they will compete once a year for the newly established Montgomery Cup.

“And I knew it was hard when he was coaching, when I was part of the team. But now that I’m on the other side, my respect is even greater.”

The first Montgomery Cup game will be held on March 6 this season when the teams clash at Stanford’s Maples Pavilion. The plan is to stage the event once each year at the site opposite the location of the football Big Game that season.

Montgomery coached at Stanford from 1986 through 2004, earning 10 consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances and four Pac-10 championships. He was twice voted national coach of the year.

He arrived at Cal in 2008 and spent six years coaching the Bears, highlighted by the 2010 season when he guided the program to its first conference title in 50 years. His Cal teams made four trips to the NCAAs.

Madsen grew up in the East Bay following Cal, but he played for Montgomery at Stanford from 1996-97 through 1999-2000.

A power forward nicknamed “Mad Dog,” Madsen averaged 10.9 points and 7.9 rebounds over 108 games for teams that compiled a record of 105-24 with two Pac-10 titles (and two runner-up finishes), four trips to the NCAA Tournament and a Final Four in 1998.

Madsen was at his best in the postseason, averaging 13.2 points and 10.7 rebounds in 12 NCAA games.

“Playing for Mike Montgomery was one of the great honors of my life. To play for a great coach, a great man, a family man, someone who has a great sense of humor,” Madsen said.

“So to see that Cal and Stanford are going to initiate the Monty Cup is very meaningful to me just because of how much Mike Montgomery means to me.”

He credits Montgomery for guiding him on a path that led to a nine-year playing career in the NBA. Madsen also served as an assistant coach in the NBA before returning to college to work four seasons as head coach at Utah Valley and now four at Cal.

The Bears’ 86-54 win over East Texas A&M on Thursday night pushed Madsen’s win-loss ledger at Cal to 53-52.

Montgomery’s combined win-loss record at Stanford and Cal was 523-240.

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