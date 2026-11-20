Cal, awaiting the return of injured starting center Lee Dort, was outrebounded in three of its first five games.

A 6-foot-11 freshman from Lithuania tried to change on Thursday night at Haas Pavilion.

Dominykas Daubaris, in his most extensive playing time of the young season, gave the Bears a lift off the bench in their 86-54 victory over East Texas A&M.

Daubaris had nine points, 11 rebounds, four blocked shots, four steals and two assists — all season highs — in 24 minutes. He recorded a plus-minus score of plus-27.

His put-back and free throw with 18:33 left gave Cal its first 20-point lead and his dunk with 5:17 to play pushed the lead to 77-47.

Dort, the team’s only returning starter and top rebounder last season, has yet to play while rehabbing an ankle sprain.

Cal wound up with a 34-32 rebounding edge.

The Bears (4-2) never trailed after the first 4 minutes and led by at least 13 points throughout the second half against the Lions (3-3), who beat Oklahoma but lost 109-71 at Oregon State on Monday.

The Bears got contributions up and down their lineup, led by a team-high 23 points from Pitt transfer Nojus Indrusaitis, including 5 for 7 from the 3-point arc. It was his fourth game of at least 20 points.

Michael Cooper scored 18 points, Sammie Yeanay had 16 and Jake Wilkins added 10 points.

The Bears shot 50 percent from the field, compared to 38 percent for the Lions, whose 24 turnovers allowed Cal to forge a 28-10 advantage in points off turnovers.

Point guard Jordan Ross, a transfer from Georgia, dished 10 assists, topping his previous career high of nine from the Bears’ opening game vs. Adams State.

Cal returns to action Monday at home vs. Alabama State.

Cal surged to a 44-28 halftime lead, getting a nice boost from Daubaris, who contributed four points, four rebounds and three blocked shots in 11 minutes.

The Lions led just once at 7-6 and that advantage lasted only 27 seconds.

Cal responded with a 12-3 burst, fueled by a 3-pointer from Yeanay and a 3-pointer and a driving layup by Cooper, for an 18-10 lead.

Montgomery Cup | Cal Athletics

The Montgomery Cup

Cal and Stanford jointly announced the creation of the Montgomery Cup, an annual men’s basketball game between the long-time rivals that will honor the legacy of Mike Montgomery, who enjoyed great success coaching both programs.

The first Montgomery Cup will be held on March 6 when the teams clash at Stanford’s Maples Pavilion. The plan is to stage the event each year at the site opposite where the football Big Game is played that season.

Montgomery coached at Stanford from 1986 through 2004, earning 10 consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances (including the Final Four in 1998) and four Pac-10 championships. He was twice voted national coach of the year.

Montgomery came to Cal in 2008 and spent six years coaching the Bears, highlighted by the 2010 season when he guided the program to its first conference title in 50 years. His Cal teams made four trips to the NCAAs.

“This is astounding to me in a lot of ways,” Montgomery said in a statement. “The only championships, Pac-12 championships, that either Stanford or Cal have won I’ve been the coach. So I guess there’s that that you can hang you hat on.”

Montgomery’s combined win-loss record at the two schools was 523-240.

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