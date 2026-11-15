Stanford a Slight Favorite Against Cal in the Big Game

Six weeks ago, when Cal was 3-3 overall and 2-1 in the ACC, a look at the Bears’ remaining schedule suggested Cal had at least one more guaranteed win – a November 21 home game against Stanford, which was 2-4 overall, 0-3 in the ACC and had lot its two previous games by a combined margin of 115-10.

Fast forward to November 15, and the view is very different.

FanDuel and DraftKings both reflected the change by making the Cardinal (5-5, 3-4 ACC) a 2.5-point favorite on the road against Cal (3-7, 2-5 ACC) in the 129th Big Game.

Cal has been an underdog in every single game this season against FBS opponents. (Cal was favored against FCS-level Wagner although most betting sites did not post a point spread for that game.)

This Big Game point spread is not a surprise considering Cal has lost four games in a row, all by lopsided margins, including a 36-7 defeat against Virginia on Saturday, while the Cardinal has won three of its past four games, including Saturday’s 40-22 road win over Virginia Tech.

But does the point spread matter in the Big Game?

Last year, Cal was favored by 4.5 points over Stanford in the Big Game, and Cal’s 31-10 loss to the Cardinal prompted Cal general manager Ron Rivera to fire Justin Wilcox the next day even though Cal had a winning record (6-5) and was bowl-eligible.

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The site does seem to mean much in these games between the Bay Area rivals. The visiting team is 10-7 in the last 17 Big Games.

Cal coach Tosh Lupoi said after Saturday’s loss to Virginia, he is focusing all his attention on Stanford. The Bears were 4-2 against Stanford in Lupoi’s time as a player at Cal, winning the last four in a row from 2002 through 2005.

Cal center Bastian Swinney is in his sixth and final season at Cal, and the Bears had been 4-0 against Stanford in his time at Berkeley before last season’s loss.

Saturday will be his final Big Game.

“This game means everything to me as well,” Swinney said after Saturday’s loss. “I mean I’m a Cal Bear for life. You guys know that, I’ve proven that to everyone."

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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