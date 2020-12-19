FootballBasketballOther SportsBest Of
Cal Basketball: Short-Handed Bears Impressive in Rout of Northridge

Transfers Makale Foreman, Ryan Betley lead the way without two ailing starters
Author:
Publish date:

Photo by Neville E. Guard, USA Today

Focused and motivated with its two most experienced players unavailable, Cal delivered an impressive 87-56 victory over Cal State Northridge on Saturday afternoon at Haas Pavilion.

The Bears played without senior forward Grant Anticevich, who underwent an emergency appendectomy on Thursday night, and top scorer Matt Bradley, still recovering from an ankle injury he sustained last Sunday against USF.

Grad transfers Makale Foreman and Ryan Betley posted their biggest games since arriving in Berkeley, scoring 23 and 19 points, respectively, to make up for the absence of Bradley (19.1 points) and Anticevich (10.3).

Despite losing that firepower, the Bears (4-4) played efficient, organized basketball to overwhelm the Matadors (3-3) of the Big West Conference. They shared the ball and create good shots and were shooting 66 percent from the field with just five minutes left in the game,

Cal scored a season-best first-half total for a 43-25 lead at the break and

it only got worse from there. The Bears led by as many as 40 points in the second half and Northridge never made a game of it.

Former Cal coach Mike Montgomery, working the game as TV analyst for the Pac-12 Networks, was impressed with the Bears’ aggressive, confident approach. “I think this is going to help them in the long run,” he said.

Filling the scoring void were Foreman and Betley, the senior transfers. Foreman, formerly of Stony Brook, picked up where he left off while making the game-winning 3-pointer against USF. He scored 15 of his Cal-best 23 points in the first half. Foreman shot 4-for-8 from the 3-point arc.

Betley, who came to Cal from Penn, had 13 points in the first half when he was 4-for-4 from the field, including a trio of 3-pointers. He was 5-for-6 from beyond the arc for the afternoon.

Sophomore point guard Joel Brown also delivered a nice performance with a season-best 10 points to go with six rebounds and a career-best eight assists.

Transfer Jarred Hyder, who was made eligible to play this week, saw his first action with the Bears and had six points and one assist in 18 minutes.

Others contributed as well. Center Lars Thiemann had eight points and six rebounds and Andre Kelly had seven points and seven rebounds.

The Matadors, who own a win over Pepperdine and played Stanford tight for 30 minutes, dropped to 0-8 all-time vs. Cal. Northridge has not beaten a Pac-12 opponent since winning at Utah in December 2012.

