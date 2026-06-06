Cal Basketball Officially Signs Gabe Sularsky for the 2026-27 season

Cal men's basketball program on Saturday officially announced the signing of 6-foot-6 guard Gabe Sularski, who will be a freshman this coming season.

Sularsky, who attended Layton Christian Academy in Layton, Utah, this past season, had committed to Cal back on May 21.

"Gabe is a versatile guard who will be a huge addition to the program," Cal head coach Madsen said in a statement provided by the school. "He is able to use his elite size and skill set to create for himself and his teammates. Defensively, Gabe's size, toughness and IQ make him extremely valuable. We are excited to add Gabe to the Cal Family!"

Sularsky will be one of eight newcomers for Cal this season, joining five transfers and three other incoming freshmen -- Dominykas Daubaris, Nicolas Mitrovic and Dionycius Bakare.

Sularsky averaged 12.7 points and 3.7 assists for Layton Christian Academy this past season as a senior. He is listed as a small forward or guard by various recruiting sites, but Sularsky’s high school coach insists he is a point guard.

Sularskky is just 17 years old and will not turn 18 until late June.

Sularsky also had offers from Michigan State, Purdue, Indiana, Illinois, Missouri and Wisconsin among others before choosing Cal.



Sularsky had previously attended Lemont High School in Lemont, Illinois, and averaged 17.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game as a junior at Lemont.

Sularsky has dual citizenship in the United States and Poland, and he participate in the 2023 FIBA Under-16 Eurobasket competition as a member of the Polish team. He averaged 16 points in that competition.