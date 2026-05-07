WNBA Transactions Involve Ex-Cal Players Marta Suarez, Michelle Onyiah

Former Cal standout Marta Suarez, who was surprisingly waived by the Golden State Valkyries on Sunday, has signed a development contract with the Phoenix Mercury.

This concludes the odd start to Suarez’s WNBA career.

Meanwhile, ex-Cal player and onetime Suarez teammate Ugonne “Michelle” Onyiah, apparently has been removed from the New York Liberty’s roster the day before the Liberty plays its regular-season opener on Friday.

That will leave no former Cal players on active WNBA rosters at the moment, after Sakima Walker was waived by the Minnesota Lynx last week and Jaelyn Brown was waived by the Seattle Storm on Wednesday.

The WNBA opens its regular season on Friday with three games, two of which involve the Valkyries and the Liberty.

Suarez will be one of Phoenix’s developmental players, a designation that is new this season. It allows teams to sign two players with up to three years’ WNBA experience to participate in practices. But they can be placed on the active roster for no more than 12 games in a season.

Suarez played two seasons at Cal, and she and Onyiah were key components of the Golden Bears squad that reached the 2025 NCAA tournament.

Suarez played her final college season at TCU, and was part of an unusual transactions on WNBA draft day.

The Valkyries used the No. 8 pick in the first round to take LSU star Flau’jae Johnson. The Valkyries then traded Johnson to the Seattle Storm in exchange for Suarez, who was selected with the first pick of the second round. The Valkyries also received a second-round pick in 2028 second-round draft.

Suarez expressed excitement about returning to the Bay Area with the Valkyries, but Golden State surprisingly waived her on Sunday after making a trade to get her.

The Valkyries had the option of re-signing her to their developmental squad after she was not claimed 48 hours after being waived, but she signed a developmental deal with the Mercury instead.

The Phoenix Mercury have signed forward Marta Suárez to a development contract. pic.twitter.com/8keEMFTD0w — Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) May 6, 2026

Suarez started 66 games for the Golden Bears in her two seasons at Cal and averaged better than 11 points each season, helping Cal to a 25-9 record and an NCAA tournament berth in 2025.

Onyiah was also a member of the Bears’ 2025 team, and in a move that has yet to be clarified she apparently won’t be a member of the Liberty’s roster on opening day.

The Liberty signed her to a rookie contract on April 15, but she missed both of the Liberty’s preseason games because of overseas’ obligations.

That seemed to limit her chances of being retained by the Liberty for the season opener.

As of Thursday she remains on the Liberty’s 14-player roster on the team website and on the WNBA's website. However, Onyiah was not on the 13-player opening-day roster announced by the Liberty on Thursday afternoon.

Final roster is locked in for #SEAFOAMSZN🗽 pic.twitter.com/NY7g5p3lDN — New York Liberty (@nyliberty) May 7, 2026

It is unclear exactly what Onyiah’s status with the Liberty is, but she is not part of the active roster and might sign a developmental contract.

The 6-foot-3 Onyiah is an athletic player who made significant improvement during her five seasons at Cal. She did not become an every-game starter until her final season, but by the end of that fifth season, she was the best player on the team, averaging 12.9 points and 7.6 rebounds.