Cal Softball Ends Longest Losing Streak in Emphatic Fashion

The end of Cal's 12-game softball losing streak -- the longest in Golden Bears softball history -- came in flurry of hits and and shutout pitching by Cal on Saturday afternoon 2,200 miles from home.

The Bears picked up their first victory since April 2, and they did it with a five-inning, run-rule 11-0 victory over Pittsburgh on the Panthers' home field in Cal next-to-last game of the season.

This was a welcomed performance for Cal, which posted its first win since beating Louisville 7-5 four weeks ago. The Golden Bears improved their record to 14-35 overall and 4-19 in the ACC.

Cal will not qualify to play in the ACC tournament, which includes only the top 12 teams. Cal is 14th in the standings, but the Bears are out of last place, ahead of Boston College, in the 15-team conference. And Cal took out some its frustration with an impressive showing, both at the plate and in the pitching circle.

Cal pounded out 10 hits, including home runs by Kayli Counts and Natalie Marshall, and the Bears broke the game up with eight runs in the the fourth inning. Both home runs came in that big inning, and the Bears coasted in thanks to the strong pitching performance.

Cal starter Kaylie Peacock pitched a five-ining complete game, allowing four hits and no walks, while striking out one for the shutout that improved her record to 2-4.

It's been a difficult season for Cal under new head coach Steve Singleton. The Bears lost most of their top players from last year's team through the transfer portal, and they played their home games a long way from Berkeley -- in Sacramento and Saratoga, California -- because the Bears' current home stadium is being remodeled. Cal even played its "home" series against Stanford on the Cardinal's home field.

Nonetheless, the Bears showed fortitude with their performance on Saturday, which was their largest margin of victory in an ACC game this season and their first ACC shutout win..