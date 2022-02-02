Cal Plays Without Andre Kelly and Loses to Stanford

Bears suffer their eighth straight loss and remains winless on the road

Cal, playing without Andre Kelly, lost to Stanford 57-50 Tuesday night at Stanford's Maples Pavilion.

It was the eighth straight loss for Cal, which is now 0-9 in games away from home.

Records: Cal 9-13, 2-9 Pac-12; Stanford 13-7, 6-4 Pac-12 Cal’s top scorer Tuesday: Jordan Shepherd 15 points Stanford’s top scorer Tuesday: Harrison Ingram, Jaiden Delaire 12 points each Key stat: Cal shot 35.3% from the floor

Offense was lacking for both teams as Cal had its lowest scoring output of the season. Stanford was not much better, but good enough to pull out a win..

Cal's offense was limited because of the absence of Kelly. Kelly averages 13.4 points and 8.4 rebounds and is the Bears' only reliable inside presence offensively. But he injured his ankle in Saturday's loss to USC and was not available for Tuesday's game. Whether he will play in Thursday game against Washington is uncertain.

With Kelly out Lars Thiemann made his first start of the season. Thiemann had nice game with 11 points on 3-for-3 shooting to go along with six rebounds.

Cal was within a point at 29-28 with 12:59 left in the second half, but six straight Stanford points, finalized by Jordan Angel's 3-point shot, pushed the Cardinal advantage to seven points with 11:23 to go.

Cal got the deficit down to two points and had a possession with a chance to tie or take the lead. But a steal by Michael O'Connell that resulted in a breakaway layup put the Cardinal ahead by four with 8:06 left.

Stanford achieved its biggest lead of the game at eight points (45-37) at the 5:28 mark.

A low-scoring first half ended with Stanford holding a 21-20 lead.

Harrison Ingram, Stanford's leading scorer for the season, did not score his first points Tuesday until 1:33 remained. He scored the Cardinal's final four points of the half to help Stanford overcome the 18-14 Cal held with 7:32 left in the half.

Neither team shot well in the first half. Cal was 7-for-22 for 31.8 percent while Stanford made five of their first seven shots of the game, but was 4-for-18 for the rest of the half. The Cardinal finished the half shooting 36 percent.

Spencer Jones led the Cardinal in scoring in the first 20 minutes with just five points, while Grant Anticevich was the Bears' top scorer before halftime, also with just five points.

Fourteen of Stanford's first-half points were scored in the paint as the Cardinal made effort to go inside with Kelly absent.

Anticevich was back in the Bears' starting lineup Tuesday after coming off the bench the past two games.

Joel Brown was left out of the starting lineup, so Jordan Shepherd handled the point guard duties briefly before Brown entered the game.

.

Cover photo of Jordan Shepherd by Kyle Terada, USA TODAY Sports

.

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport or going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport