Cal Women Lose to Utah in Overtime

Bears fall short in bid to get their second Pac-12 win

Cal’s women’s basketball team took Utah to overtime, but could not get their second Pac-12 victory as the Utes prevailed 80-75 Sunday at Haas Pavilion.

The Bears (10-8, 1-6 Pac-12) got the game into overtime when Leilani McIntosh made a jumper to tie the game at 68-68 with 34 seconds left, and the Utes committed a turnover just before the final horn on their insuing possession.

Cal led 75-73 on two Jayda Curry free throws with 1:35 left in the overtime period, but those were Cal’s last points. The Utes (15-8, 6-5 Pac-12) scored the final eight points of the extra period to walk away with the victory

Dalayah Daniels led the Bears with a season-high 17 points, while Evelein Lutje Schipholt had 16 points and Curry had 12.

Cal committed 12 turnovers, while forcing Utah into 23 turnovers, but the Utes outrebounded Cal 46-36. Utah was 17-for-20 from the free-throw line while the Bears attempted just 11 foul shots and made eight.

Curry still leads the Pac-12 in scoring by a comfortable margin at 19.3 points per game. The Bears are in 11th place in the conference standings.

Cover photo of Dalayah Daniels by Rob Edwards, KLC Fotos

