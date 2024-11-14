Cal Men's Hoops Signs Two In-State Backcourt Prospects
Cal men’s basketball signed a pair of in-state high school senior guards on Wednesday who will join team in the fall of 2025.
Joining the Bears next season will be Semetri “TT" Carr, a 6-foot, 165-pounder from Mill Valley in the North Bay, and Jovani Ruff, a 6-5, 175-pounder from from Long Beach.
"We're thrilled to welcome TT, Jovani and their families into our Cal basketball family," Cal coach Mark Madsen said in a statement released by the athletic department. "Both TT and Jovani are tremendous young men and highly talented basketball players who fit our program's core values.
“They play the game with physicality and intelligence and they're selfless players who are ultimately all about putting the team first.”
Carr is rated as a three-star prospect by Rivals and 247 Sports and has transferred from The Branson School in Ross to play at Redwood High in Larkspur this season. He averaged 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists last season for a Brandon team that finished third in the open division of the North Coast Section playoffs.
"TT is a general on the floor and a true extension of his coaching staff," Madsen said. "He's got a great outside shot, and his passing ability generates open looks for his teammates on the perimeter and at the rim. His explosiveness and speed allow him to cause havoc as a full-court defender and push the pace offensively.”
Ruff is rated as a four-star recruit by 247 Sports and a three-star prospect by Rivals. He is a highly regarded shooting guard from Long Beach Poly High. He averaged 19.5 points as a sophomore and 21.5 as a junior last season.
"Jovani is going to bring a really exciting style of basketball to our program," Madsen said. "He stretches defenses out to the 3-point line and can drive into the paint and find multiple passing lanes to create opportunities for teammates. Jovani's a multi-positional player who will pass, dribble and shoot at a high level in addition to bringing a great defensive presence.”