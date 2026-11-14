Cal Men's, Women's Saturday Basketball Games Still On Despite Flight Stoppage

The nationwide flight stoppage, which was lifted at about 5:30 p.m., played havoc with college sports travel and games, but Cal’s men’s and women’ basketball teams and Cal’s football team will play their games on Saturday as scheduled.

The Cal football team is already in Charlottesville, Virginia, preparing for Saturday’s 12:30 p.m. PT game against Virginia. Any concerns about getting home after the game have been erased with the stoppage now lifted.

The Cal men’s game against Utah Tech, scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday at Haas Pavilion, will be played as planned. The Utah Tech team was in the air when the stoppage began and its plane was able to land at Oakland Airport at about 4 p.m. Pacific time on Friday.

Cal (2-2) is a significant favorite over the Utah Tech Trailblazers, who were picked to finish seventh in the Big Sky Conference preseason poll and have a 1-2 record. Their lone win came against Grace University.

The Cal women made a significant travel adjustments for its first true road game of the season, against UC-Santa Barbara scheduled for noon Saturday.

The Bears were scheduled to take a flight to Santa Barbara Friday afternoon, but with all flights from the Bay Area grounded with no indication at that time when the stoppage would end, Cal’s players and coaches opted to take a bus to Santa Barbara. The Bears continued with the plan to take the bus despite the lifting of the flight stoppage.

The women’s game is still scheduled to start at noon, and it will be a significant test for the Bears. UCSB is 3-0 and was picked to finish third in the 12-team Big West Conference preseason poll.