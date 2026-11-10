Tosh Lupoi & Ron Rivera Offer Calm in Storm Surrounding Cal Football

After a bye week that produced negative noise swirling around Cal’s struggling football program, coach Tosh Lupoi and general manager Ron Rivera presented a calm and unified response on Tuesday.

It was symbolic and calculated that the two men appeared side by side at what is typically Lupoi’s weekly news conference.

On the heels of three straight lopsided defeats and needing to win their final three games to salvage bowl eligibility, neither man offered excuses or reacted defensively to questions about the state of the program.

The Bears took a 3-6 overall record and a 2-4 ACC ledger into a bye week that was anything but quiet.

The Athletic published a story quoting a source that said the program “is mired in chaos” and that the coach and GM weren’t getting along. Rivera, speaking on his weekly KNBR radio show, said of his first-year coach, “He has bumped his head a lot.”

Lupoi, a first-time head coach, had fun with the “chaos” characterization, saying, “I have no idea what the reference was. Certainly, I produce chaos every day at practice. Not sure if it’s that.”

But Lupoi also addressed concerns in The Athletic story, including the charge that he is perhaps too involved in every decision, rather than letting coordinators or position coaches solve problems.

“For example, voiced to coach Pat (McCann), who’s calling our offense, about when we’re having successions of not getting first downs, that’s where I’ve got to depend on the preparation going into it,” Lupoi said.

“And do my best to let them adjust. And me — or anyone else on the staff — (providing) clutter on the headset is not going to help the situation there. One of many ways I recognize self-improvement.”

He called the bye week “much needed,” suggesting it “revitalized some energy” following three games in which the Bears were outscored 131-37.

The extra time also provided the opportunity for Lupoi to engage in one-on-one conversations with players, inviting them to his house for interactions beyond the practice field or meeting rooms.

“Connecting with these guys, bringing them over to the house. Having a whole bunch of one-on-one’s,” he said. “Getting some great debriefs from them. I meet with them and tell them, `I’ve got thick skin. Give me something I can do better.’

“Trying to not let them off the hook, saying, `I’m not going to let you out of here unless you give me . . . I need one major debrief.’ “

Lupoi said players asked for more bonding time with their coach, and Lupoi — “coming to the realization of our strongest weapon of connection” — added that’s his intention going forward.

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“The first five months here, I didn’t have a home. I lived in a hotel until my family came here,” he said. “I am so excited about . . . getting the guys over and continuing to strengthen the bond.”

If there is a rift between Lupoi and Rivera, as The Athletic reported, it didn’t surface on the interview podium Tuesday.

Rivera, who dismissed Justin Wilcox a year ago before bringing Lupoi back to his alma mater, has talked for a year and a half about the urgency of elevating the Bears to where they are properly situated for the inevitable next wave of realignment in college football.

Now he appears to be taking a more patient stance.

“I’d say the biggest thing is we can’t control what’s behind us and, yeah, it has been disappointing,” Rivera said. “But what I’m really excited about is the way the approach has been for what’s in front of us. We have an opportunity to go out and do some really special things.

"We’ve got three games left, they’re all against ACC opponents and I think the work and the development and the growth is what we’re looking at.”

Rivera stayed with the “growth and development” theme in subsequent remarks. It’s also evident he would like to see wins vs. Virginia, Stanford and Pitt to secure a bowl bid.

“Showing them what we’re capable of and what they’re capable of as a team,” Rivera said of the current emphasis. “This is the exciting challenge that we have in front of us. And I like the direction. I like some of the things we’ve put in.”

What the Bears do the rest of the way is what matters most, Rivera stressed.

“It’s easy to nitpick when things aren’t going the way you want them. That’s all part of it,” he said. “How you handle it and how things come out in the next few weeks I think is the most important thing.

“That’s what I’m looking for, to see how well we can handle this and go forward.”

Lupoi sounded eager to see how the Bears can turn things.

“I would just gauge where we’re at, the pulse of the team, the way these guys are fighting and excited and really attacking every day,” he said. “I feel really confident what we’re doing for the future and finding solutions to go win.”

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