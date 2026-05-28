Cal Will Host 3 NCAA Tournament Teams in 2026-27 ACC Basketball

Cal’s 2026-27 ACC men’s basketball schedule will feature home games against three teams that reached the NCAA tournament this past season, and the Bears will play road games at three of the most prestigious venues in the conference.

The ACC announced the opponents and locations for conference games on Thursday, although the dates of those games will be announced at a later date.

Cal will play two teams – Stanford and North Carolina State – both home and away next season, and will face 14 other conference opponents once to make up the 18-game ACC schedule. The Bears will not face Georgia Tech at all.

North Carolina State is one of the three ACC opponents that reached the NCAA tournament that will face the Bears at Haas Pavilion next season. Virginia and Miami are the other two NCAA tournament teams that will come to Berkeley.

Virginia finished second in the conference standings last season, behind Duke, and Miami finished third.

Cal’s other home games will be against Boston College, Florida State, Syracuse, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest.

Cal’s ACC road games will include trips to Duke’s intimidating Cameron Indoor Stadium, North Carolina’s 21,750-seat Dean Smith Center, and Louisville’s 22,090-seat KFC Yumi Center.

Cal played at those three sites in the 2024-25 season, and lost those games by margins of 19, 26 and 17 points, respectively.

The Bears lost to Duke and Louisville in Berkeley this past season, but beat North Carolina at Haas Pavilion. The game against Duke drew a sellout crowd to Haas Pavilion, and the game against North Carolina three days later drew a crowd of 8,077.

Cal’s other road games this coming season will be against Clemson, Notre Dame, Pitt, SMU.

Cal is coming off a 22-12 season and a berth in the National Invitations Tournament. It was the most wins in a season by the Bears since 2016 and the first postseason berth since 2017.

Lee Dort will be the only returning starter from that team but head coach Mark Madsen has added five transfers.

Cal's 2026-27 ACC Conference Opponents

Home and Away

Stanford

NC State

Home Only

Boston College

Florida State

Miami

Syracuse

Virginia

Virginia Tech

Wake Forest

Away Only

Clemson

Duke

Louisville

North Carolina

Notre Dame

Pitt

SMU

Not Playing: Georgia Tech (4-1)