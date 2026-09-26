Cal-Clemson Thread: Bears Seek 2-0 Start in ACC Play

Cal tries to stay perfect in ACC play and stay perfect against Clemson when the Tigers visit Memorial Stadium tonigiht.

The Bears (2-1, 1-0 ACC) have not started a season 2-0 in conference play since 2015, Jared Goff's final collegiate season. Cal won the only previous meeting with Clemson, beating the Tigers 37-13 following the 1991 season in the Florida Citrus Bowl.

Clemson (2-1, 1-0) has won two in a row since being routed 51-10 by LSU in its season opener.

Among changes coach Dabo Swinney has made since then is installing true freshman Tait Reynolds last week as Clemson's starting quarterback. He wasn't perfect but got generally high marks after the Tigers' 28-20 come-from-behind win over North Carolina.

Cal defensive coordinator Michael Hutchings talks in the video at the to of this story about what he sees in Reynolds.

Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. Check back throughout the evening for updates.

In the meantime, some pre-game reading:

-- Our Cal-Clemson preview

-- A Clemson beat writer answers our 5 Questions about the Tigers

-- Injury report: Who's in and who's out tonight

-- Swinney vs. Swinney: Long-lost cousins? Apparently not

-- What did Cal rookie coach Tosh Lupoi say about Dabo Swinney?

-- What do the experts say about Cal's bowl prospects?

-- Is once-mighty Clemson vulnerable in 2026?

-- Has quarterback JKS found his rhythm?

-- The Vegas oddsmakers aren't really sure what to think about Clemson-Cal

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