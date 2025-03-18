Cal Sports Report

Cal's Andrej Stojakovic Named to All-District Second Team

The sophomore guard is honored by the National Association of Basketball Coaches

Jeff Faraudo

Andrej Stojakovic
Andrej Stojakovic / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Cal sophomore guard Andrej Stojakovic has landed a spot on the National Association of Basketball Coaches All-Pacific District second team, the NABC announced Tuesday.

Stojakovic, who transferred to Cal from Stanford after last season, averaged 17.9 points and 4.7 rebounds this season. He closed the season strong by posting 33.0 points per game in two Atlantic Coast Conference outings.

In the reorganized NABC all-districts selections, the Pacific district consists of teams from California, Oregon, Washington, Alaska and Hawaii. Selections are made through a vote of coaches who have membership in the NABC.

Stojakovic has the distinction of being one of just three Division I players this season to average at least 17.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 blocks. Others who met those standards were Duke freshman sensation Cooper Flagg and Auburn star Johni Broome.

A 6-foot-7 wing, Stojakovic hiked his scoring average from 7.8 points last season at Stanford to 17.9. His rebounding, free-throw shooting and blocked shot numbers also made significant improvements.

He scored at least 20 points in 13 games, including 11 vs. power conference opponents. At the ACC tournament, Stojakovic posted a career-high 37 points in the Bears’ second-round loss to Stanford to earn a spot on the all-tournament team.

Three Bay Area players — Stanford’s Maxime Raynaud, Saint Mary’s Augustas Marciulionis and USFs Malik Thomas — were named to the Pacific district’s first team. Paulius Murauskas of Saint Mary’s joined Stojakovic on the second unit.

2024-25 NABC ALL-PACIFIC DISTRICT TEAM

FIRST TEAM

Tyler Bilodeau, UCLA

Miles Byrd, San Diego State

Graham Ike, Gonzaga

Bent Leuchten, UC Irvine

Augustas Marciulionis, Saint Mary's

Ryan Nembhard, Gonzaga

Great Osobor, Washington

Maxime Raynaud, Stanford

Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones, UC San Diego

Malik Thomas, San Francisco

 

SECOND TEAM

Nate Bittle, Oregon

Desmond Claude, USC

Dominique Daniels Jr., Cal Baptist

Barrington Hargress, UC Riverside

Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe, Seattle

Paulius Murauskas, Saint Mary's

Michael Rataj, Oregon State

Jackson Shelstad, Oregon

Andrej Stojakovic, California

Devin Tillis, UC Irvine

 

COACH OF THE YEAR

Eric Olen, UC San Diego

