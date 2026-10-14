Cal's Lulu Twidale Voted Preseason All-ACC

Cal senior Lulu Twidale, who is about to begin her third season as a starter on the Bears' women's basketball team, was one of 10 players voted to the women's preseason all-ACC squad.

Preseason all-ACC women's basketball team | The ACC

Twidale led the Bears in scoring last season, averaging 16.2 points, and she was second on the squad in scoring in 2024-25 when she averaged 13.2 points.

She already holds the Cal record for creer three-pointers with 236, and last season she set the single-season school record for three-pointers made with 101.

Cal was picked to finish 10th in the preason ACC women's basketbal media poll released Tuesday.

Women's preseason ACC basketball poll | The ACC

Last season, the Bears were picked to finish 12th in the ACC, and they wound up 10th with a 21-15 record, including 9-9 in the ACC. They return four starters from last season's team and added a few important transfers. Twidale, Gisella Maul, Mjracle Sheppard and Taylor Barnes each started at least 22 games a year ago and are back this season.

Cal hosts defending national champion UCLA in an exhibition game at Haas Pavilion on Wednesday night (October 14) at 6 p.m.. Then the Bears face USC in Los Angeles in another exhibition game on Sunday, October 25. All-America star Juju Watkins returns for USC this season after missing last season with a knee injury.

Cal plays its first regular-season game against Washington State on November 2 at Haas Pavilion.

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