Cal's Lulu Twidale Voted Preseason All-ACC
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Cal senior Lulu Twidale, who is about to begin her third season as a starter on the Bears' women's basketball team, was one of 10 players voted to the women's preseason all-ACC squad.
Twidale led the Bears in scoring last season, averaging 16.2 points, and she was second on the squad in scoring in 2024-25 when she averaged 13.2 points.
She already holds the Cal record for creer three-pointers with 236, and last season she set the single-season school record for three-pointers made with 101.
Cal was picked to finish 10th in the preason ACC women's basketbal media poll released Tuesday.
Last season, the Bears were picked to finish 12th in the ACC, and they wound up 10th with a 21-15 record, including 9-9 in the ACC. They return four starters from last season's team and added a few important transfers. Twidale, Gisella Maul, Mjracle Sheppard and Taylor Barnes each started at least 22 games a year ago and are back this season.
Cal hosts defending national champion UCLA in an exhibition game at Haas Pavilion on Wednesday night (October 14) at 6 p.m.. Then the Bears face USC in Los Angeles in another exhibition game on Sunday, October 25. All-America star Juju Watkins returns for USC this season after missing last season with a knee injury.
Cal plays its first regular-season game against Washington State on November 2 at Haas Pavilion.
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Jake Curtis worked in the San Francisco Chronicle sports department for 27 years, covering virtually every sport, including numerous Final Fours, several college football national championship games, an NBA Finals, world championship boxing matches and a World Cup. He was a Cal beat writer for many of those years, and won awards for his feature stories.