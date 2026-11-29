College Football Playoff bids are on the line on Friday and Saturday, as each conference has its title game.

The SEC, Big 12, ACC and Big Ten have some interesting matchups, and the four winners will clinch a spot in the CFB Playoff:

Texas Tech vs. Utah (Big 12)

Wake Forest vs. Miami (ACC)

Texas vs. Georgia (SEC)

Indiana vs. UCLA (Big Ten)

Utah, Georgia, Miami and Indiana have opened as favorites in the odds, and the results of those games could determine which other squads earn at-large bids. The four conference title winners and the highest-ranked Group of 6 team will automatically get into the CFB Playoff, leaving just seven other bids up for grabs.

So, UCLA, Texas Tech and even Indiana are potential bid stealers with a win this coming weekend.

This is the final time that we’ll see conference title games in the Power Four Conferences with the introduction of the 24-team playoff for next season. Who will get the bragging rights in 2026?

Here’s a look at the opening odds for every game in Conference Championship Week in college football.

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Jacksonville State vs. Liberty Odds for Conference USA Championship

Spread: Liberty -13.5 (-115)

Total: 52.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Liberty has a chance to be the highest Group of 6 team and earn the final spot in the College Football Playoff, and a win in the Conference USA title game would go a long way for the Flames’ chances.

Louisiana Tech vs. Georgia Southern Odds for Sun Belt Championship

Spread: Georgia Southern -3.5 (-105)

Total: 50.5 (Over -120/Under +100)

Texas Tech vs. Utah Odds for Big 12 Championship

Spread: Utah -2.5 (-120)

Total: 60.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Texas Tech is not a lock to make the CFB Playoff, but a win in the Big 12 title game would clinch a spot for this program.

The Utah Utes did not lose in the regular season, so they are basically a lock to make the playoff no matter the result of this game. Devon Dampier and the Utes have a slight edge in this game, and the result of this matchup could determine if the Big 12 has two or three teams in teh final field.

San Diego State vs. Boise State Odds for Pac-12 Championship

Spread: Boise State -16.5 (-105)

Total: 57.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Boise State is in a battle with Liberty, New Mexico and UTSA for the top Group of 6 team that’ll get a shot to play in the College Football Playoff.

The Broncos are massive favorites in the Pac-12 title game.

North Dakota State vs. New Mexico Odds for Mountain West Championship

Spread: New Mexico -7 (-110)

Total: 41.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

At 10-2, New Mexico has a chance to be the top Group of 6 team in the CFB Playoff, and it needs a win in the Mountain West title game to get there.

Wake Forest vs. Miami Odds for ACC Championship

Spread: Miami -3 (-115)

Total: 58.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Darian Mensah and the Hurricanes beat Wake Forest earlier this season, and both teams appear to be in a great spot to make the CFB Playoff no matter the result of this game. Still, a win for Gio Lopez and the Demon Deacons may feel necessary since the team doesn’t have many quality wins – despite just one loss – in the 2026 season.

Miami lost to Notre Dame, but it has run the table elsewhere even with Malachi Toney (ankle) injured.

The winner of this game is likely going to jump in the rankings, even though they were right next to each other in the committee’s last release.

Toledo vs. Buffalo Odds for MAC Championship

Spread: Toledo -7 (-110)

Total: 49.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Texas vs. Georgia Odds for SEC Championship

Spread: Georgia -9.5 (-112)

Total: 44.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Both Texas and Georgia are in great spots to make the College Football Playoff, and both should be in the final field regardless of the outcome of this game.

Georgia is clearly viewed as the better team – the Bulldogs are the No. 1 team in the country – as they’re set by more than a touchdown favorite on Saturday.

The winner of this game will get an automatic bid into the College Football Playoff, and it’s possible that the winner ends up being the No. 1 overall seed.

This game features two top quarterbacks in Texas’ Arch Manning and Georgia’s Gunner Stockton, and both of these teams haven’t lost in several weeks. Texas’ last loss was in October against Florida while the Bulldogs only lost one game in the regular season (against Auburn).

Indiana vs. UCLA Odds for Big Ten Championship

Spread: Indiana -13.5 (-110)

Total: 39.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Based on the latest odds to win the College Football Playoff , UCLA is not considered a contender, as oddsmakers expect them to miss the playoff altogether.

UCLA could change that with a win, but it’s nearly a two-touchdown underdog in the Big Ten title game.

This is a huge matchup for Curt Cignetti and the defending champion Indiana Hoosiers, as they may not be a lock to finish in the top-12 in the rankings if they lose the Big Ten title game. The Hoosiers should be able to win this game against a UCLA team that has been forced to play a third-string quarterback.

North Texas vs. UTSA Odds for American Championship

Spread: UTSA -7.5 (-110)

Total: 53.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

UTSA is one of the Group of 6 teams in the mix to make the CFB Playoff, and it’s favored by more than a touchdown against North Texas.

The Roadrunners’ fate may be decided by the title games in the other Group of 6 games, specifically with Boise State and Liberty.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass when you make your first $5 bet .