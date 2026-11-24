Cal’s women’ basketball team improved to 7-0 for the first time in eight years by beating Gonzaga 71-60 on Saturday afternoon in the North Shore Showcase in Laie, Hawaii.

The last time Cal won its first seven games was in the 2018-19 season when the Bears started 9-0 and were ranked 14tth in the country before losing to top-ranked UConn on December 22, 2018.

That Cal team, coached by Lindsay Gottlieb, advanced to the second round of the 2019 NCAA tournament.

Cal had its top scorer, Lulu Twidale, back in the lineup on Monday after she missed the Bears’ victory over Hawaii on Friday because of an eye injury. She wore a face mask against Gonzaga to protect her swollen eye.

Twidale and Shannon Dowell led the Bears against Gonzaga with 16 points apiece, and Twidale’s three three-point baskets all came in a span of 3:24 in the third quarter that put the Bears in command.

Gonzaga (4-4) is the preseason favorite to win the Pac-12 title, and the Bulldogs held a 31-30 lead early in the second half. That’s when Twidale hit her first three-pointer to put Cal ahead. She made her second three-point shot 27 seconds later, and a third long-range bucket – this one from well behind the third-point arc – gave Cal a 42-36 lead with 5:51 left in the third quarter.

Cal stayed in control the rest of the way, thanks in part to Dowell’s eight fourth-quarter points.

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Cal was just 2-for-14 on three-point shots in the first half, but made four of its first six shots from distance in the third quarter to take command of the game.

Taylor Barnes scored 13 points for the Bears, and freshman point guard Ruby Perkins pumped in a season-high 14 points.

Twidale picked up two fouls in the first quarter and played just seven minutes in the first half, when she scored only three points.

Gonzaga held a 27-25 lead with 2:15 remaining in the first half, but Cal scored the final five points of the second quarter to take a 30-27 at halftime.

Perkins scored the final point of the half by making a free throw with 5.7 seconds left, and that gave her nine first-half points.

Notes

---One of Gonzaga’s previous defeats was a two-point road loss at Stanford last weekend. Gonzaga led that game by three points with two minutes left, but could not hang on

---Cal return home to Haas Pavilion for its next game on Friday at noon against Delaware in the Raising the B.A.R. Invitational.