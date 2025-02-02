Cal's Poor Shooting Leads to a Home Loss to Syracuse
Cal lost a home game it was expected to win on Saturday night as its poor first-half shooting doomed to Bears to a 75-66 loss to Syracuse before a crowd of 5,203 at Haas Pavilion.
Many in the crowd were Syracuse fans, and they saw their team limit Cal to 28.6% shooting for the game and just 17.4% in the first half, when the Orange took control. Cal shot 6-for-35 from three-point range.
Lucas Talylor led Syracuse with 19 points and J.J. Starling added 18. Freshman Jeremiah Wilkinson and Jovan Blacksher Jr. each scored 20 points for the Bears, but that could not counter the Bears' poor shooting.
And isn't as if Syracuse is a defensive powerhouse. The Orange came into the game ranked 15th in the 18-team ACC in field-goal percentage defense, allowing opponets to make 45.7% of their field-goal attempts. The Orange (10-12, 4-7 ACC.) came into the game on a three-game losing streak and was just 1-8 away from home.
The Golden Bears (11-11, 4-7 ACC) played their fourth straight game without leading scorer Andrej Stojakovic, who averages 18.9 points but is sidelined with a hip injury. It’s unclear when he will return, although he participated in the early portion of pregame warmups on Saturday. Mady Sissoko returned to the starting lineup after missing the previous game with a concussion, but he failed to score on Saturday while contributing six rebounds.
Cal trailed by 18 points at 43-25 at the 19:20 mark of the second half before the Bears scored 11 straight points, punctuated by a vicious, fast-break dunk by Jeremiah Wilkinson, to close the gap to 43-36 with 16:25 remaining.
But a pair of Starling buckets began a seven-point Syracuse run that put the Orange back in control. Syracusee pushed the lead back up to 18 points with 11:29 to go.
Cal closed the gap to seven points with 6:47 left, and got the deficit down to six points with 1:14 remaining by forcing a series of Syracuse turnovers. But it was too late.
The first half was an offensive disaster for Cal, which made just 17.4% of their shots (4-for-23) over the first 20 minutes. That included 2-for-14 shooting from three-point range, as most of the Bears’ shots came from the perimeter. It led to a 17-point Syracuse lead at halftime.
Syracuse, meanwhile, shot 48.4% from the field in the first half and hit five of its nine shots from long range, helping the Orange take a 40-23 at the break.
Wilkinson had 10 first-half points for Cal, but he was just 2-for-8 from the field. No Syracuse player scored more than seven points in the first half, but nine Orange players scored.
NOTES: Saturday’s game was the first of three straight home games for Cal, which has nine regular-season games remaining. Only the top 15 teams in the 18-team ACC will qualify for the conference tournament, to be played in Charlotte, North Carolina, on March 11-15.
