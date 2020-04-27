CalSportsReport
Cal Basketball: Guards Ryan Betley, Jarred Hyder Sign as Division I Transfers

Jeff Faraudo

Cal made official the signing of a pair of guards with college experience, confirming that transfers Ryan Betley and Jarred Hyder have joined the program.

Betley, a shooting guard from Penn, will arrive as a graduate transfer and will be immediately eligible next season. Hyder just finished his freshman season at Fresno State, and hopes to gain eligibility for 2020-21 based on an anticipated one-time transfer waiver from the NCAA.

"Ryan and Jarred bring skill and experience to our team," Cal coach Mark Fox said. "They both fill definite needs and it will be great to have them in Berkeley."

Betley is a 6-foot-5 wing who averaged 12.8 points and 5.1 rebounds in three seasons with the Quakers and made 169 career 3-point baskets to rank 10th on Penn’s all-time list.

Betley was an All-Ivy League pick as a sophomore in 2017-18 when he made 84 shots from beyond the 3-point arc. He missed the 2018-19 campaign due to injury, but started 70 games in his career and scored 944 points. He averaged 11.6 points and 5.8 rebounds this past season and was third in the Ivy League with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Betley figures to get a good chance at the shooting guard spot vacated by Kareem South, who also came to Cal as a graduate transfer.

"We are fortunate to add such an outstanding and well-rounded young man. His 3-point shooting and experience will impact our team immediately," Fox said. "As a graduate of the Wharton School of Business, he also adds another bright mind to our campus. Ryan played for a terrific coach in Steve Donahue at Penn and we are excited he chose to finish his career at Cal.”

Hyder arrives at Berkeley hoping to share playing time with Joel Brown, the team’s only returning point guard.

He started at point in 24 games for Fresno State as a freshman this past season, averaging 9.1 points and 3.1 assists. He had four 20-point outings, including 23 vs. then-No. 13 San Diego State and a season-high 26 vs. Winthrop.

"Jarred is a very complete and promising young point guard. His ability to score and the overall strength of his complete game excite our staff," Fox said. "He is an excellent student and really will fit well at Cal. I am very excited he wanted to be a part of our Cal family."

Hyder grew up in San Bernardino, the same community that sent leading scorer Matt Bradley to Cal. Hyder fashioned a 4.0 grade-point average at Damien High School.

Betley and Hyder join Cal’s two November signees, Jalen Celestine and Monty Bowser, and next season’s roster.

The breakdown of that roster will include two freshmen, six sophomomores, two juniors and two seniors. Fox has one remaining available scholarship.

*** Fox talks in the video below about how freshman point guard Joel Brown went the extra mile after taking stitches during the Bears' 86-79 overtime win over Utah:

