Cal vs. Stanford Basketball In-Game Thread

The Super Bowl may not quite be over when Cal and Stanford tip off at 7 p.m. (FS1) at Maples Pavilion, so perhaps you’re not yet tuned in.

We’ll keep you posted here until you can tear yourself away from Brady vs. Mahomes or the commercials, or whatever has you locked into CBS.

The Bears (7-13, 2-11 Pac-12) have been anything but super most of this season and will be trying to snap a five-game losing skid when action tips off at Maples Pavilion. Stanford (11-7, 6-5) beat Cal 70-55 on Thursday at Haas Pavilion and will be attempting to pull off a season sweep for the fourth time in 10 years.

Matt Bradley, seemingly all the way back from separate ankle injuries that cost him seven games, has averaged 23.3 points in three games since returning to the starting lineup. But his teammates have average a total of just 34.0 over those three games.

The Bears will need more balance to beat the Cardinal, who are led by Oscar da Silva (19.2 points, 7.3 rebounds) but also have gotten a huge boost from junior forward Jaiden Delaire, averting 16.9 over the past 10 games.

IN-STATE NET RANKINGS: There are 22 Division men’s basketball programs in California and the Bears are ranked 12th among them in the NET computer ratings.

Here’s how those 22 stack up nationally: 16. USC; 22. San Diego State; 38.UCLA; 53. UC Santa Barbara; 57. Stanford; 63. Saint Mary’s; 84. San Francisco; 121. Loyola Marymount; 128. Peppedine; 135. Santa Clara; 138. Cal State Bakersfield; 183. Cal; 215. Fresno State; 233. UC Davis; 241. Sacramento State; 252. San Diego; 264. UC San Diego; 270. Cal Baptist; 291. Cal State Northridge; 297. Long Beach State; 327. San Jose State; 334. Cal Poly.

STARTING LINEUPS: Cal will start Ryan Betley, Joel Brown, Matt Bradley, Andre Kelly and Lars Thiemann. Stanford will start Michael O'Connell, Jaiden Delaire, Oscar da Silva, Spencer Jones and Lukas Kisunas.

11:24 1st H: Cal is somehow hanging in there despite shooting 4-for-12 and getting nothing so far from Matt Bradley (0-for-1). Grant Anticevich, who did not start, came off the bench to hit a 3-pointer and Jared Hyder just scored on a fas break pass from Joel Brown. Stanford 12, Cal 9.

7:11 1st H: Consecutive 3-pointers by Bradley and Bradley, then a step-back jumper by Bradley and Cal trails by just one in a game with four lead changes in the past 3 minutes. Oscar da Silva has 8 point for the Cardinal. Stanford 18, Cal 17.

3:29 1st H: Joel Brown playing terrific for Cal - has team-high 7 points. Bears are shooting better, rebounding well but have six turnovers. Stanford keeps coming. Da Silva has 10 points. Stanford 26, Cal 22.

HALFTIME: Stanford 35, Cal 24. The Bears pulled even at 22-all on a drive by Joel Brown with 4:19 left. But Stanford outscored them 13-2 the rest of the half, including a 15-foot prayer by freshman Noah Taitz at the buzzer. Stanford made 7 of 10 shots to end the half and Cal was 1 for 7 over that span. Da Silva finished the half with 12 points for Stanford, which shot 56 percent. Rebounding was fairly even through much of the half, but the Cardinal grabbed three offensive boards in the final 3 minutes and scored four points off of them. Cal shot 36 percent in the half, was 4 for 13 on 3's and had six turnovers. Brown led the Bears with 7 points while Betley and Bradley each scored 5. But Bradley -- who was 13 for 21 on 3-point tries the past 3 games -- made just 1 of 5 attempts from deep.

