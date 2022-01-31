Cal Gets First Look at Stanford, Hoping to End Seven-Game Losing Skid

CAL (9-12, 2-8) at STANFORD (12-7, 5-4)

WHERE: Maples Pavilion, Stanford

WHEN: Tuesday, 7 p.m.

TV/RADIO: Pac-12 Networks/810-AM

CAL-STANFORD HISTORY: Cal leads the all-time series 153-128 and won the most recent meeting, 76-58, in the opening round of the Pac-12 tournament last season. The Cardinal claimed both regular-season matchups a year ago. The Bears have won twice in their past four trips to Stanford. This game was rescheduled from its original date of Jan. 2, which was postponed due to health and safety protocols within the Stanford program.

CAL STORYLINES: The Bears take on their cross-bay rival for the first time this season, ending a stretch in which they played their past three games and five of their past seven against Top-25 opponents. Cal lost all seven of those games, four of them on the road, keeping the Bears winless away from Haas Pavilion in eight tries this season . . . The Bears have lost 45 of their past 48 road games. The Bears went toe-to-toe with USC for much of the game on Saturday, shooting 50 percent from the field and playing the Trojans even on the boards before falling 79-72 . . . Cal continues to be led offensively by senior guard Jordan Shepherd (14.3 points) and senior forward Andre Kelly (13.4 points, 8.4 rebounds). Kelly became the 49th Cal player to score 1,000 career points during the UCLA game. He now has 1,014 points . . . Coach Mark Fox moved senior forward Grant Anticevich (10.4 points, 7.0 rebounds) out of the starting lineup for the Bears’ two games in Los Angeles last week, hoping to take some pressure off him during a shooting slump. Anticevich was scoreless in 19 minutes off the bench at UCLA then missed his first five shots against USC before finishing with eight points and seven rebounds in 31 minutes . . . senior guard Makale Foreman, who has battled a season-long foot injury, had his best game in nearly two months vs. USC, scoring 13 points on 5-for-8 shooting in 12 minutes off the bench.

STANFORD STORYLINES: The Cardinal resides in seventh place in the Pac-12 after earning a split of two games in Los Angeles. Stanford beat then-No 15 USC 64-61 before losing to No. 7 UCLA 66-43. The Cardinal boasts two wins over USC this season and also beat Oregon, contributing to the team’s No. 90 ranking in the NCAA’s NET computer rankings . . . Stanford’s leading scorers are freshman forward Harrison Ingram (11.2 points, 6.8 rebounds) and senior forward Jaiden Delaire (11.0 points, 4.4 rebounds). Ingram, who has been voted Pac-12 Freshman of the Week ?? times, has scored in double digits 11 times, including a high of 21 points in the Cardinal’s home victory vs. USC. He is shooting just 33 percent from the field over the past six games . . . One of Stanford’s strengths is rebounding, with the team ranking third in the Pac-12 at plus-7.63 per game. The Cardinal has outrebounded every opponent in conference play except USC, which won that battle both times . . . Stanford shot a season-low 27 percent , including 3 for 20 from the 3-point arc, in its Saturday loss at UCLA.

