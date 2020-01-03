CalMaven
Cal Basketball: Stanford Game Thread

Jeff Faraudo

Cal opens Pac-12 Conference play at Stanford tonight for the second time in three seasons, and the Golden Bears are hoping to get the same outcome as they did in 2017-18.

The Bears (6-7) and Cardinal (11-2) have had dramatically different seasons thus far.

Cal, picked to finish last in the Pac-12, has done nothing so far to change anyone’s opinion. The Bears were 6-2 at home, but 0-5 in games played outside Berkeley.

Stanford, meanwhile, is coming off a home loss to Kansas but otherwise was 11-1 with a one-point neutral-site loss to Butler.

Last year, Cal lost at USC to opener conference play and went on to drop their first 15 games in Pac-12 play before winning their final three.

In 2017-18, Cal won 77-74 at Stanford to open the Pac-12. Grant Anticevich, a freshman at the time, hit a 3-pointer with 1:19 left to pull the Bears within 73-72.

But the Bears couldn’t build on that win, dropping their next nine games on the way to a 2-16 conference record.

Check back after tipoff for updates on tonight’s game.

