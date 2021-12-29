Skip to main content
    December 29, 2021
    Sunday's Cal-Stanford Basketball Game Postponed; Bears Will Face ASU Instead

    COVID issues postpone game at Stanford, so Golden Bears will host Arizona State in Berkeley on Sunday
    Cal’s Pac-12 men’s basketball game scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 2, at Stanford has been postponed due to health and safety protocols within the Stanford program.

    However, the Golden Bears will still be playing a conference game that day as Cal will host Arizona State at 4 p.m. Pacific time Sunday at Cal's Haas Pavilion. 

    The Pac-12 Conference office will work in conjunction with Cal and Stanford to reschedule the postponed Cal-Stanford game on a later date.

    Cal is 8-5 overall and 1-1 in the Pac-12, and the Golden Bears are riding a four-game winning streak. Cal is 8-1 at home this season. The Sun Devils are 5-7 overall and 1-1 in the conference. The Sun Devils have won seven straight games against the Golden Bears.

    Sunday’s game between Cal and Arizona State will be broadcast on the Pac-12 Network. The two teams were originally scheduled to play each other in Berkeley on Wednesday, Jan. 19, with a television broadcast on ESPNU.

    Arizona State was originally scheduled to face USC and UCLA on Thursday, Dec. 30, and Saturday, Dec. 1, but those games were postponed because of COVID issues at USC and UCLA.

    Tickets that were purchased for the original Cal-ASU game on Jan. 19 will remain valid for this Sunday’s contest. Fans can contact the Cal Ticket Office at 1-800-GOBEARS and goldstandard@berkeley.edu with further questions regarding Sunday’s game.

    All tickets purchased for the Stanford home game vs. Cal originally scheduled for Jan. 2 will be honored for the rescheduled date, once it is finalized. 

    Cover photo of Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley is by Steven Branscombe, USA TODAY Sports

    Basketball

