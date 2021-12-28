Cal Women's Basketball: Sunday's Game at Washington Postponed

Friday's Pac-12 opener at Washington State still on as scheduled

COVID is affecting Cal's women's basketball season again.

The Golden Bears are scheduled to start conference play with a game at Washington State on Friday, and that game is still on. However, Cal's second conference game against Washington, scheduled for Sunday afternoon in Seattle, has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Washington program.

The Bears will work with Washington and the Pac-12 to attempt to find a suitable date to reschedule the game.

Cal's Pac-12 opener at Washington State is scheduled to tip-off at 7 p.m. at Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Wash., and will be televised by the Pac-12 Network.



Cal has a 9-2 record and has not played a game since last Tuesday's 73-55 victory over Saint Mary's. The Bears have played only three games away from Haas Pavilion and are 2-1 in those games.

