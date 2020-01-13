Cal Women's Basketball: Bears Lose to No. 5 Stanford Again, But It Was Closer This Time

Cal lost to fifth-ranked Stanford for the second time in three days, but the Bears made a game of it for a half this time.

After beating the Bears by 33 points on Friday, the Cardinal recorded a 79-65 victory over Cal on Sunday at Haas Pavilion. Stanford improved to 15-1 overall and 4-0 in the Pac-12, while the Bears slipped to 8-7 and 0-4.

Cal was beated by the Cardinal 73-40 on Friday at Stanford, a game in which the Cardinal led 20-5 after one quarter, 39-15 at halftime and 58-18 entering the fourth quarter. Cal shot 27.3 percent from the field in that game.

The Bears remained competitive in the first half Sunday. They were within three points with 2:37 left in the second quarter, and trailed 36-29 at halftime. In the second half, Stanford methodically imposed its will to break away.

The Bears shot 37.5 percent from the field, but they allowed the Cardinal to shoot 53.1 percent.

Freshman Haley Jones and Kiana Williams scored 21 points apiece for Stanford, and Jaelyn Brown was Cal's top scorer with 14 points.

And things only get tougher for the Bears this week.

The Bears go on the road to play No. 3 Oregon State on Friday, then face No. 2 Oregon next Sunday in Eugene, Oregon, although both Oregon schools may be ranked a bit lower by the time Cal plays them.

Charmin Smith's first two games against her alma mater since becoming Cal's head coach did not produe wins, although the seond game went much better than the first.

Cal needed to get a good start, but the Bears missed their first eight field-goal attempts and were just 1-for-11 from the field in the first quarter.

The Cardinal surged to an early 14-5 lead and held a 18-9 advantage entering the second quarter.

Cal cut the deficit to 20-16 early in the second quarter, but the Cardinal scored seven straight points to end the Bears' rally. Cal rallied again and a three-point play by Sara Anastasieska redued the Stanford lead to 31-28 with 2:37 left in the firt half.

Cal freshman Jazlen Green had to leave the game in the second quarter after colliding with Stanford's Lacie Hull. Green was holding her head when she went to the locker room and was evaluated for a concussion.

Stanford took command in the third quarter, pushing the lead to 17 points with three minutes left, but the Bears were still within striking distance entering the fourth quarter, trailing 62-48.

Stanford made it a blowout early in the fourth quarter, pushing the lead to 24 points at one point.