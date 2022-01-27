Tough Assignment: Cal Visits UCLA Squad That Dominated No. 3 Arizona

CAL (9-10, 2-6) at No. 7 UCLA (14-2, 6-1)

WHERE: Pauley Pavilion, Westwood

WHEN: Thursday, 6 p.m.

TV/RADIO: Pac-12 Networks/810-AM

CAL-UCLA HISTORY: UCLA leads 144-103. The Bruins have won the past nine meetings, including by a 60-52 margin earlier this month at Berkeley in a game the Bears trailed by just two points early in the second half. Cal’s most recent victory over UCLA was a 75-63 verdict on Feb. 25, 2016 at Haas, with Jabari Bird scoring 20 points, Jaylen Brown 16 and Tyrone Wallace 14 for the Bears.

CAL STORYLINES: The Bears’ ongoing five-game losing streak began with home losses to USC and UCLA three weeks ago. The Bruins prevailed in a game where Cal shot 1 for 14 on 3’s, was outscored 12-7 from the free throw line and senior Grant Antivevich struggled through a 1-for-11 shooting performance . . . The Bears are coming off their most one-sided defeat of the season, a 96-71 home loss to No. 3 Arizona. Jordan Shepherd scored 21 points to lead Cal, but shot 7 for 19 and was the team’s only player to top eight points. The Bears shot 26 percent in the first half, as Arizona forged a 48-27 lead . . . Cal is averaging just 59.6 points during its five-game losing streak and now ranks 11th in the Pac-12 in scoring at 64.95 points per game. . . . Shepherd is tied for seventh in the conference at 14.7 points per game while Andre Kelly is ninth in scoring (13.9) and second in rebounding (8.7) . . . Cal is 0-6 in road games this season and is just 3-43 in its past 46 games on the opponent's home floor.

UCLA STORYLINES: The Bruins welcome Cal just 48 hours after handing Arizona its first conference defeat, a 75-59 decision in which UCLA held one of the nation’s most efficient shooting teams to 31 percent, including 7 for 28 on 3-point attempts. UCLA dominated the Wildcats, blocking eight shots and holding the lead for more than 36 minutes in coach Mick Cronin called “by far our most spirited 40 minutes of the year. Effort matters. Our effort was awesome.” . . . UCLA improved to 8-1 at home with its fourth straight win overall . . . Johnny Juzang, held to a season-low nine points by Cal in the first meeting, scored 15 against Arizona and is second in the Pac-12 at 18.1 points per game. Juzang is averaging 22.6 points over five games since facing Cal and is 10 for 20 on 3-points over that stretch . . . A Final Four team last season, the Bruins jumped three spots to No. 13 in the latest NET computer rankings.

Cover photo of UCLA point guard Tyger Campbell by Gary A. Vasquez, USA Today

Follow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo