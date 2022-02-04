The Beat Goes On: Cal Drops 9th Straight as Washington Cruises, 84-63

The Cal basketball team was back at Haas Pavilion on Thursday night, but the comforts of playing at home didn’t change the grim trajectory of the Bears’ season.

Cal lost its ninth consecutive game, falling 84-63 to a Washington team that now has won six of its past seven games.

The Bears (9-14, 2-10) again played without senior forward Andre Kelly, his left ankle in a boot as he watched from the bench for the second straight game. Cal had no one able to compensate for the production (13.4 points, 8.4 rebounds) he gives his team.

The Huskies (12-8, 7-3) got big games from three veterans players. Jamal Bey shot 4 for 6 on 3’s and scored 20 points. Pac-12 scoring leader Terrell Brown Jr. didn’t score for the first 8 minutes but wound up with 19 points. And Daejon Davis, grad transfer point guard from Stanford, had 19 points, including five 3’s, in his return to the Bay Area.

Cal led 2-0 and never again as the Huskies answered with 10 points to seize control they never surrendered. UW’s lead reached 61-38 with about 12 minutes left.

Five of Cal’s previous eight defeats came against Top-25 foes, and five of them were on the road, where the Bears have struggled for several years.

UW is not a Top-25 team and the game was in Berkeley, but Cal showed no consistency at either end of the floor. While Washington made 12 of 23 shots from 3-point distance, the Bears were 5 for 22 from deep.

Cal senior forward Grant Anticevich continues to labor, scoring seven points on 3 for 10 from the field, including 0 for 5 on 3’s. He played sparingly in the second half.

Senior guard Jordan Shepherd, the Bears’ leading scorer, had six points on 2 for 8 from the field, and missed all three of his 3-point attempts.

Freshman forward Obinna Anyanwu, who had scored just six points in 14 games, made four of his five shots and scored a team-high 10 points.

Washington had runs of 10-0 and 9-0 in the first half, the latter pushing the Huskies into a 36-22 lead with 2:30 left. Bey made a pair of baskets, including a 3-pointer to fuel the second burst.

But Cal outscored the Huskies 7-2 the rest of the period and took some momentum into the locker room after freshman Sam Alajiki swished a 3-point from the right corner at the buzzer off a pass from Shepherd, pulling the Bears within 38-29.

UW’s Brown finished the half with 13 points.

The Huskies shot 5 for 9 from the 3-point arc in the half and four of those threes came after Cal turnovers, which accounted for UW’s 12-4 edge in points off turnovers.

Anticevich scored seven points to lead Cal but misfired on all five of his 3-point attempts, making him 3 for 24 from deep over the past eight games.

