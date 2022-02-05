Cal Loses to Washington State for 10th Straight Defeat

Bears make a late push but come up short again

Grant Anticevich ended his shooting slump, but it was not enough to end Cal's losing streak as the Bears lost to Washington State 68-64 Saturday afternoon at Haas Pavilion, giving Cal its 10th straight defeat.

Cal made a late run, cutting a 12-points deficit with 7:24 left down to two points with 1:17 to play and again with 25.5 seconds left. But the Cougars made enough free throws to hang on.

It was the fifth straight win for Washington State (14-7, 7-3 Pac-12) while Cal slipped to 9-15, 2-11.

Jalen Celestine had a career-high 20 points for the Bears

Anticevich had not scored more than eight points in any of his previous eight games, shooting 3-for-24 on three-pointers in that span. But he scored 16 points on Saturday, going 6-for-11 from the field, including 4-for-5 on three-point shots.

Efe Abogidi led the Cougars with 17 points, 11 rebounds, four steals and two blocks. The Cougars lead the Pac-12 in three-pointers attempted and made per game, and they were 10-for-21 from beyond the arc on Saturday.

Michael Flowers was WSU's top scorer with 21 points, including key free throws in the closing moments.

This was Cal's third straight game without Andre Kelly, who is expected to miss the rest of the season with an ankle injury.

The Cougars methodically expanded their two-point halftime lead to eight points with 12 minutes left in the game, and Abogidi made it a nine-point WSU lead on a steal and resulting breakaway dunk at the 10:24 mark. The lead grew to 12 points at the 7:24 mark and that was too much for Cal to overcome.

The Bears cut the margin to four points with 2:54 left, and to two with 1:17, but could not get over the hump.

Anticevich found his stroke in the first half. He was 4-for-5 from the floor, including 2-for-2 on three-pointers, while scoring 10 points in the first half, which ended with Washington State holding a 33-31 lead.

The Cougars made six three-pointers in the first nine minutes of the game, but Cal stayed close throughout the second half. The Bears led by four points with 8:04 left in the half before the Cougars reeled off seven straight points.

Jalen Celestine had nine points in the first 20 minutes and his three-pointer with 1:27 left in the first half tied the game at 31-31.

Michael Flowers and Efe Abogidi had nine points apiece for the Cougars in the first half, and Abogidi also had seven rebounds in the first 20 minutes.

.

Cover photo of Grant Anticevich by Darren Yamashita, USA TODAY Sports

.

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport