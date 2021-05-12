Sports Illustrated home
Bishop O'Dowd G Amaya Bonner Commits to Cal Women's Basketball

Amaya Bonner, a nationally ranked point guard, announces she will come to Cal in 2022.
Author:
Publish date:

Amaya Bonner, a four-star guard from Oakland's Bishop O’Dowd High School, announced on Tuesday via social media that she has committed to Cal's women's basketball team for the class of 2022.

Bonner is also a member of Jason Kidd Select, an elite West Coast girls grassroots program sponsored by the former Cal star.

Bonner is ranked as the 60th-best recruiting prospect in the nation by ESPN.com, as Cal coach Charmin Smith continues to bring in highly rated talent.

Bishop O'Down has produced a lot of talent for Cal's basketball program, including Marsalis Roberson, who is an incoming freshman on the Bears' men's basketball program, and Monty Bowser, who will be a Cal sophomore in 2021-22 for Mark Fox.

Bonner is a point guard who can handle the ball and lead the break. The Bears lacked depth at that position this past season, forcing Leilani McIntosh to play a lot of minutes, often staying on the court the entire game.

Bonner highlights:

Bonner's commitment comes just a few days after the Bears received a commitment from Karisma Ortiz, another Bay Area product who is transferring to Cal from Texas.

Jailah Donald, a member of the 2022 class who had committed to Cal back in December, reportedly has de-committed from Cal and has reopened her recruiting.

Cal went 1-16 this past season in Smith's second year as head coach.  The Golden Bears had three key players missed virtually the entire season with injuries, as Cal used freshmen and sophomores almost exclusively in the pandemic-restricted season.

.

