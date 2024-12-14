Cal Women End Their 12-Game Losing Streak to Stanford
Cal emphatically ended its 12-game losing streak to Stanford by beating its archrival 83-63 on Friday night at Haas Pavilion in the opening ACC women’s basketball game of the season for both teams.
Cal is now 10-1, which is its best start to a season since the Bears started 13-1 during the 2016-17 season.
The Bears' last win against the Cardinal was an 81-80 victory on Jan. 31, 2019.
Cal led by as many as 27 points with 7:30 remaining in the fourth quarter, and the Cardinal made it a little closer at the end when the Bears got a little sloppy.
Marta Suarez scored 21 points for Cal, and Lulu Twidale added 20 points while hitting 6-of-11 three-point shots. Ioanna Krimili scored 20 points.
Brooke Demetre led Stanford (7-3) with 18 points.
Turnovers have been a problem for Cal all season, but the Bears turned the ball over just nine times on Friday, with five of those coming in the fourth quarter when the outcome had been decided. Three-pointers have been a major part of Cal's offense all season, and the Bears hit a school-record 18 shots from beyond the arc on 40 attempts against the Cardinal.
Stanford's 63 points were its lowest scoring total of the season.
Cal led by nine points at halftime, but two three-pointers by Twidale and another three-pointer by Suarez helped push the Golden Bears' lead to 18 points with 7:40 left in the third quarter. Two more three-point shots by Krimili made it a 22-point Cal advantage at 50-28 at the 7:00 mark of the third quarter.
Cal made five of its first six three-point shots of the second half, and the Bears took a 23-point lead into the fourth quarter when Suarez made a 40-foot three-pointer at the third-quarter buzzer.
Neither team shot well in the first half, which ended with Cal holding nine-point lead at 33-24.
Stanford entered the game ranked eighth in the country in field-goal percentage at 50.1%, but the Cardinal made only 26.7% of its shots in the first half. And Stanford had to have an offensive surge in the final two minutes of the half to shoot that well.
Cal wasn’t much better, hitting 33.3% of its first-half shots, but a flurry of three-pointers toward the end of the half enabled the Bears to take a 13-point lead with 2:19 remaining before halftime.
The Bears made up for their poor shooting by committing just two turnovers in the first 20 minutes. Cal began the day averaging 18 turnovers a game
Twidale scored 11 points in the first, with all 11 coming in the second quarter.
NOTES: Cal head coach Charmin Smith and Stanford head coach Kate Paye were teammates for two years at Stanford, playing on the same Cardinal squad in 1993-94 and 1994-95. Stanford reached the Final Four in 1995.
Stanford entered the game second in the nation in 3-point percentage (42.0%), and the Cardinal’s Jzaniya Harriel was sixth in the country in 3-point percentage (52.8%). Stanford began the day eighth nationally in field goal percentage (50.1%) .
Stanford’s 12-game winning streak against Cal entering the day was its longest since beating Cal 14 consecutive times from Jan. 30, 2002 through Jan. 6, 2007.
