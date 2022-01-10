Cal Women's Basketball: Bears Lose to Oregon

Jayda Curry was back in the Cal lineup, but it did not help as the Golden Bears lost to Oregon 88-53 in a women’s basketball game at Haas Pavilion on Sunday.

Cal slipped to 9-4 overall and 0-2 in the Pac-12 and lost its two conference games by margins of 27 and 35 points.

Curry had missed the previous game against Washington State because of an unspecified health issue, and she entered Sunday’s game as the leading scorer in the Pac-12. She was limited to 13 points on 2-for-9 shooting by the Ducks (8-5, 1-1 Pac-2), but she still leads the conference in scoring at 19.5 points.

Dalayah Daniels missed her second straight game for the Golden Bears, but Cal’s starting lineup was intact.

Oregon took control of the game from the start, going 6-for-8 from three-point range in the first quarter. The Ducks jumped out to a 16-2 lead, and the Bears never got closer than 11 points the rest of the way.

Oregon led by 23 points at halftime and cruised home for the win.

Sydney Parrish and Te-Hina Paopao had 21 points apiece for the Ducks and combined to hit 11-of-14 shots from beyond the three-point arc.

Curry led the Bears with her 13 points, and Evelien Lutje Schipholt recorded 10 points and eight rebounds.

Cal’s next game is against Utah on Thursday in Salt Lake City. That is followed by a Sunday game at Colorado.

.

Cover photo of Evelien Lutje Schipholt by Rob Edwards, KLC Fotos

.

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport or going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport