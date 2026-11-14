Unbeaten Cal Women Roll Past UC-Santa Barbara
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Cal's women's basketball team turned its first true road game of the season into a laugher by beating UC-Santa Barbara 79-47 on the Gauchos' home court on Saturday afternoon.
Cal improved to 4-0. UCSB was 3-0 entering this game and had defeated Stanford in a preseason exhibition game.
But on Saturday the Gauchos made just 5 of their first 33 shots (15.6%), going 0-for-12 on three-point shots in that span. By that time Cal led by 30 points at 46-16 midway through the third quarter. Cal coasted in from there.
UCSB finished the game shooting 24.2 percent from the field, while making just two of 20 three-point shots.
Lulu Twidale led the Bears with 19 points while shooting 4-for-9 from long range. Gisella Maul added 15 points and was 4-for-6 from beyond the third-point line.
Cal shot 48.2 percent from the field and was 11-for-27 from deep. The Bears will not be pleased with the 21 turnovers they committed, but it was not a factor as the Bears took a 36-16 lead at halftime and quickly increased the margin early in the third quarter.
Cal faced a challenge just getting to Santa Barbara. Because of the nationwide fight stoppage on Friday afternoon, Cal had to take a bus from Berkeley to Santa Barbara Friday evening.
The Gauchos presented less of a challenge.
Cal committed eight turnovers in the first quarter, but still entered the second quarter with a 14-6 lead. That's because the Gaucho missed 14 of their first 16 shots and were just 3-for-18 from the field, including 0-for-5 on three-point attempts, in the first 10 minutes.
Cal's Shannon Dowell did not start the game but was the Bears' leading scorer in the first quarter with seven points.
Notes
---Cal will next travel to the Hawaiian island of Oahu to play in the North Shore Showdown on the campus of BYU-Hawaii. There the Bears will face Hawaii (1-2) on Friday, November 20, then will take on preseason Pac-12 favorite Gonzaga (2-2) on Monday, November 23.
---Cal was 3-1 after the first four games last seaon, when the Bears finished with a 21-15 record.
Jake Curtis worked in the San Francisco Chronicle sports department for 27 years, covering virtually every sport, including numerous Final Fours, several college football national championship games, an NBA Finals, world championship boxing matches and a World Cup. He was a Cal beat writer for many of those years, and won awards for his feature stories.