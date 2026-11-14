Unbeaten Cal Women Roll Past UC-Santa Barbara

Cal's women's basketball team turned its first true road game of the season into a laugher by beating UC-Santa Barbara 79-47 on the Gauchos' home court on Saturday afternoon.

Cal improved to 4-0. UCSB was 3-0 entering this game and had defeated Stanford in a preseason exhibition game.

But on Saturday the Gauchos made just 5 of their first 33 shots (15.6%), going 0-for-12 on three-point shots in that span. By that time Cal led by 30 points at 46-16 midway through the third quarter. Cal coasted in from there.

UCSB finished the game shooting 24.2 percent from the field, while making just two of 20 three-point shots.

Lulu Twidale led the Bears with 19 points while shooting 4-for-9 from long range. Gisella Maul added 15 points and was 4-for-6 from beyond the third-point line.

Cal shot 48.2 percent from the field and was 11-for-27 from deep. The Bears will not be pleased with the 21 turnovers they committed, but it was not a factor as the Bears took a 36-16 lead at halftime and quickly increased the margin early in the third quarter.

Cal faced a challenge just getting to Santa Barbara. Because of the nationwide fight stoppage on Friday afternoon, Cal had to take a bus from Berkeley to Santa Barbara Friday evening.

The Gauchos presented less of a challenge.

Cal committed eight turnovers in the first quarter, but still entered the second quarter with a 14-6 lead. That's because the Gaucho missed 14 of their first 16 shots and were just 3-for-18 from the field, including 0-for-5 on three-point attempts, in the first 10 minutes.

Cal's Shannon Dowell did not start the game but was the Bears' leading scorer in the first quarter with seven points.

Notes

---Cal will next travel to the Hawaiian island of Oahu to play in the North Shore Showdown on the campus of BYU-Hawaii. There the Bears will face Hawaii (1-2) on Friday, November 20, then will take on preseason Pac-12 favorite Gonzaga (2-2) on Monday, November 23.

---Cal was 3-1 after the first four games last seaon, when the Bears finished with a 21-15 record.