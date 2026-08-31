Iga Swiatek vs. Xiyu Wang Prediction, Odds for U.S. Open First Round

Iga Swiatek won the 2022 U.S. Open, but things haven't gone quite as smoothly for her at this Grand Slam since. In the three years since her win, she hasn't made it past the quarterfinals. She's also still seeking a deep run in 2026, making it to the quarterfinals at the Australian Open, but then losing in the fourth round at the French Open and the third round at Wimbledon.

She'll begin her 2026 U.S. Open journey on Monday when she takes on Xiyu Wang in the first round. Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this match.

Iga Swiatek vs. Xiyu Wang Odds and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Moneyline

Iga Swiatek -2100

Xiyu Wang +1000

Total Games

OVER 17.5 (-132)

UNDER 17.5 (+100)

Iga Swiatek vs. Xiyu Wang How to Watch

Date: Monday, August 31

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

How to Watch (TV): ESPN3

Iga Swiatek vs. Xiyu Wang: History and U.S. Open Performance

These two have faced each other twice before, with Swiatek winning both matches 2-0. The most recent was at the 2024 Olympic Games.

Iga Swiatek

Of the four Grand Slams, Swiatek's second-highest win percentage is at the U.S. Open, having won 80% of her matches. She was the 2022 winner at this tournament, but has since failed to make it back to the semifinals.

Xiyu Wang

Xiyu Wang's best performance at the U.S. Open came in a third-round appearance at the 2022 edition of the event. She has been eliminated in the first round in back-to-back years. She has a 38% match win rate here.

Iga Swiatek vs. Xiyu Wang Prediction and Best Bet

Swiatek is coming into this event in fantastic form and is poised for another deep run. She won the National Bank Open in Canada in early August, defeating the likes of Elina Svitolina and Elena Rybakina en route to the title. She followed that up with a solid showing at the Cincinnati Open, making it to the semifinals before losing to Jessica Pegula.

With that being said, Xiyu Wang has also had some solid performance of late. She reached the Round of 16 at the Cincinnati Open, including defeating the ninth-ranked women's tennis player in the world, Elina Svitolina, in the Round of 32. She also took Madison Keys to a tiebreak in the first set in the Round of 16.

Swiatek is the rightful favorite in this match and should have no issue winning it, but I'm going to bet on Wang to cover the game spread and keep it closer than you might think.

Pick: Xiyu Wang +6.5 (-110) via FanDuel

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