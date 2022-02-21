Cal Women's Basketball: Bears Lose to Oregon State

Cal's women's basketball team came close gain, but again failed to get a win, losing to Oregon State 68-59 Sunday afternoon in Corvallis, Ore.

Bears freshman Jayda Curry scored 23 points on 8-for-23 shooting and has slipped to third place in the conference in scoring at 17.25 points per game after being the Pac-12 leader for much of the season.

Curry also had five steals for Cal, which dropped to 11-10 overall and 2-8 in the conference, leaving the Bears in 11th place, ahead of only Washington, which is Cal's opponent on Thursday in Berkeley. Cal then closes its regular season with a home game against Washington State on Saturday. The Pac-12 tournament begins March 2.

Jazlen Green added 17 points for Cal, which used a 12-2 run to take a 47-40 lead midway through the third quarter. But the Beavers (13-10, 6-7 Pac-12) used a 16-0 run to take a 56-47 early in the fourth quarter. Cal never got closer than seven points the rest of the way.

The Bears committed just nine turnovers compared to 20 for Oregon State, but Cal shot just 29.4% from the floor while the Beavers made 51% of their shots.

For Curry, her 23-point performance marked her eighth 20-point game of the season and was her highest total since a career-best 30-point outing at Stanford on Jan. 21.

Cover photo of Jayda Curry is by Oregon State Athletics

