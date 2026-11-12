Cal Women Pounce on Charleston Early, Improve to 4-0

The Cal women jumped out to a commanding 25-4 lead after the first quarter and turned back College of Charleston 78-64 in a Thursday matinee matchup at Haas Pavilion.

Playing in front of a crowd of 4,915, including hordes of grammar school children at their annual School Haas Rock game, the Bears (4-0) extended their streak to 22 consecutive home victories against non-conference opponents.

Cal was cheered on by a youthful crowd at the School Haas Rock game | Photo courtesy of Cal Athletics

Charleson won the Colonial Athletic Association title last year, assembling a 27-6 record and earning its first NCAA Tournament bid. But two of its top scorers and coach Robin Harmony (now at Pitt) departed from that team and the Cougars were overmatched in their second straight game against a Power Four conference foe.

At least early.

In fact, in a 105-44 loss to No. 3 USC on Tuesday, the Cougars faced an identical 25-4 opening deficit.

But as dominant as the Bears in the first period, they seemed to take their foot off the gas. Charleston outscored them 21-11 in the second period and 60-53 over the final three quarters.

Shannon Dowell, a junior guard and transfer from Missouri, scored a Cal-best 20 points, including 9 for 9 from the free throw line, and added six rebounds.

Senior guard Lulu Twidale overcame a rough shooting game to score 19 points to go with four steals, and Taylor Barnes and Gisela Maul each contributed 10 points.

Cal made just 5 of 29 attempts from 3-point range, but converted all 19 of its free throws over the first three quarters.

The Bears greeted Charleston with a focused defensive effort to start the game, limiting the visitors to 1-for-12 shooting with seven turnovers on their 19 first-quarter possessions. Cal led 11-0 after a layup by Barnes with 6:15 to play in the opening period.

Anilys Rolon finally ended Charleston’s drought by making a 3-pointer with 5:15 left, but Cal responded with a 14-1 surge over the remainder of the period.

Unlike their game at USC, the Cougars didn’t go quietly in the contest that tipped off at 11 a.m.

They used a 12-0 run to fuel a 14-2 start to the second quarter that chopped the margin from 25-4 to 27-18. Cal shot 3 for 12 and committed five turnovers in the quarter while Charleston sophomore forward Isla Juffermans scored 12 points in the period, including five layups.

The visitors pulled as close as eight points before Cal outscored them 6-3 over the final 63 seconds of the half for a 36-25 lead at the break.

Charleston kept the heat on in the third quarter as the Bears consistently misfired. Cal’s lead shrunk to 49-41 before Twidale ended a 3-point shooting drought by nailing one off a pass from Barnes with 2:07 left.

Cal’s career leader in 3-point baskets, Twidale had missed her first eight tries from deep in this game and was 0 for 15 over the past two outings.

But her 3-pointer triggered an 11-2 closing run in the quarter that included another 3 by Twidale and gave the Bears a 60-43 advantage entering the final 10 minutes. She finished the game 2 for 13 from the arc.

Cal shot just 5 for 17 in the third but converted all 12 of its free throws.

The Bears led by as many as 21 points midway through the fourth quarter.

Juffermans scored 22 points to lead Charleston (2-2).

Cal returns to action Saturday afternoon on the road against UC Santa Barbara (3-0).

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