Cal Women's Basketball Signs 4 Players for 2025
Cal’s women's basketball team announced on Wednesday the signings of four incoming freshmen, including two who are ranked among ESPN’s top 100 prospecs in the class of 2025.
The class includes Aliyahna "Puff" Morris, who is ranked as the 24th-best prospect in the class, and Taylor Barnes (No. 72) along with Grace McCallop and Isis Johnson-Musah.
"We're excited to yet again bring in another elite recruiting class that will continue to help us level up," Cal head coach Charmin Smith said in a statement provided by he school. "The quality of talent in the classes we've brought in these last two years shows that this program is on the rise and we're building something special here in Berkeley."
Morris is a 5-foot-5 point guard out of national powerhouse Etiwanda High School in Rancho Cucamonga, which finished the 2023-24 season ranked No. 2 in the country. Morris averaged 16.8 points, 5.4 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 2.8 steals per game. She is three-time Cal Hi Sports State Player of the Year and a two-time MaxPreps Second-Team All-America selection.
"Puff is not only a great offensive threat, but she's also a proven winner," Smith said. "She's helped every team that she's been a part of elevate to being champions. She has a dog mentality that makes her a great fit for our program and is always looking to make her teammate better. She's an elite defender and is used to playing at a championship level. We can't wait for her to bring that mindset to Cal next year."
Barnes is a 6-foot forward-guard from South Grand Prairie High School in Grand Prairie, Texas, which finished the 2023-24 campaign at 33-4. She finished her junior season averaging 14.6 points per game.
“Taylor is a versatile player that gives us good size in the backcourt," Smith said. "She has a high basketball IQ and is always making the right play not just for herself but also her teammates. She can defend at multiple positions and is a proven winner that delivers every time she steps on the court."
McCallop is a 5-foot-10 guard who plays for Bishop Miege High School in Shawnee Mission, Kansas. In 2023-24 she averaged 10.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 3.0 steals per game.
"Grace is high-level two-way guard that can play both guard positions," Smith said. "She does a great job on both sides of the floor facilitating for her teammates and locking up the opposing team's best player. She's excelled at both the high school level and the Nike EYBL circuit with the best players in the country."
Johnson-Musah is a 5-foot-10 guard out of Detroit Edison Academy in Detroit. As a junior in 2023-24, she led her team to a 23-3 record a Division 2 state title. She also played for Michigan Crossover AAU and averaged 17.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game last year.
"Isis can score in a variety of ways, whether it's off the dribble, getting to the rim or from the midrange," Smith said. "She's got really good length that leads to steals and deflections and handles the ball extremely well. When she shifts into high gear, she's unstoppable."
