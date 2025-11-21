Cal Women Sign a Forward From Greece for 2026
The Cal women’s basketball program added a third player to its class of 2026 when it announced on Thursday that the Bears have signed Anna Lagonikaki, a 6-foot-3 forward from Chania Crete, Greece.
She joins the two other players Cal has signed as incoming freshman for next season -- Ruby Perkins and Zara Russell, both of whom are from Australia. All three players Cal has signed for next season are from outside the United States.
Lagonikaki is currently playing for Club Panathinaikos at the 2025 FIBA Women's EuroCup. She is a teammate two former Cal players, Ioanna Krimili and Jaelyn Brown.
Lagonikaki represented Greece in both the 2025 Under-18 FIBA Women’s EuroBasket and the 2024 Under-16 FIBA Women's EuroBasket. She averaged 4.6 points and 2.2 rebounds in the two events combined.
"Anna is a long forward who will add depth to our frontcourt," Cal head coach Charmin Smith said in a statement provided by Cal. "Her experience with her national and senior women's team shows in the maturity of her skillset. Anna is a high IQ post player who has competed at the highest level in her class. She finishes well around the rim going both left and right, and we can't wait to have her in Bear Territory."
Cal is 5-1 this season after its victory over Saint Mary’s on Thursday. The Bears will now travel to Frisco, Texas, to play two games in an event called Hoopfest. Cal will face Grand Canyon on Monday, then will play Auburn on Wednesday.
Grand Canyon is 1-4, but is coming off a win over SMU, while Auburn is 6-0.
Cal then goes a week without a game before traveling to Columbia, Missouri, to face Missouri in the ACC/SEC Challenge. Missouri is 4-2 and lost to Troy 100-82 at home on Thursday.
Cal plays its first ACC game on December 14 at Stanford.