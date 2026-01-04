Cal Reportedly Hiring Another Young Assistant Coach to Coach Tackles

Cal has gone into enemy territory to gain coaching help for its offensive line as Cal is hiring Stanford co-offensive line coach Viane Talamaivao to be the Bears' offensive tackles coach and run-game coordinator for new Cal coach Tosh Lupoi, according to Matt Zenitz of 247 Sports.

Talamaivoa has been on the Stanford staff the past three seasons, and he was co-offensive llne coach with with Al Netter. Before that Talamaivao was the offensive line coach at Northern Arizona, an FCS school, in 2022.

Talamaivao turned 30 years old just three weeks ago, and will be the sixth assistant coach on Lupoi's staff who is 30 years old or younger

Cal is hiring Viane Talamaivao as offensive tackles coach and run game coordinator, sources tell @CBSSports.



The former USC standout offensive lineman was most recently co-offensive line coach at Stanford. Before that, he was an assistant offensive line coach at Oregon and USC. pic.twitter.com/vRED83643T — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 3, 2026

As a player, Talamaivao started 37 games at offensive guard for USC between 2014 and 2017. He spent time with the Seattle Seahawks and Jacksonville Jaguars during the 2018 NFL season.

Recent articles:

Cal LB Cade Uluave is entering transfer portal

Cal OLB Ryan McCulloch enters transfer portal

Dai Dai Ames provides Cal with a dramatic win over Notre Dame

Cal's new WRs coach and co-OC has an impressive NFL resume

Cal linebacker Harrison Taggart enters transfer portal

Cal kicker seeking a football home elsewhere

Cal women's basketball falls at North Carolina

LB Luke Ferrelli plans entry into the transfer portal

Cal defensive lineman Nate Burrell expected to enter transfer portal