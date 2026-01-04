Cal Reportedly Hiring Another Young Assistant Coach to Coach Tackles
In this story:
Cal has gone into enemy territory to gain coaching help for its offensive line as Cal is hiring Stanford co-offensive line coach Viane Talamaivao to be the Bears' offensive tackles coach and run-game coordinator for new Cal coach Tosh Lupoi, according to Matt Zenitz of 247 Sports.
Talamaivoa has been on the Stanford staff the past three seasons, and he was co-offensive llne coach with with Al Netter. Before that Talamaivao was the offensive line coach at Northern Arizona, an FCS school, in 2022.
Talamaivao turned 30 years old just three weeks ago, and will be the sixth assistant coach on Lupoi's staff who is 30 years old or younger
As a player, Talamaivao started 37 games at offensive guard for USC between 2014 and 2017. He spent time with the Seattle Seahawks and Jacksonville Jaguars during the 2018 NFL season.
Recent articles:
Cal LB Cade Uluave is entering transfer portal
Cal OLB Ryan McCulloch enters transfer portal
Dai Dai Ames provides Cal with a dramatic win over Notre Dame
Cal's new WRs coach and co-OC has an impressive NFL resume
Cal linebacker Harrison Taggart enters transfer portal
Cal kicker seeking a football home elsewhere
Cal women's basketball falls at North Carolina
LB Luke Ferrelli plans entry into the transfer portal
Cal defensive lineman Nate Burrell expected to enter transfer portal
Jake Curtis worked in the San Francisco Chronicle sports department for 27 years, covering virtually every sport, including numerous Final Fours, several college football national championship games, an NBA Finals, world championship boxing matches and a World Cup. He was a Cal beat writer for many of those years, and won awards for his feature stories.