Cal WR Whose Muscles Drew Attention Enters Transfer Portal
In this story:
Cal wide receiver Dazmin "Daz" James, whose physical development this past year drew national attention, has entered the transfer portal, according to 247 Sports and On3 Sports.
He played very little for Cal this past season as a redshirt sophomore and did not have any receptions.
James drew attention for his speed and his 137 receiving yards for Arkansas in the Razorbacks' 2024 bowl game. He transferred to Cal after the 2024 season, but never made it into the crowded rotation at wide receiver.
He did receive national attention for photos that showed his muscle development at Cal after his transfer.
James said this was an accurate depiction of his development in Cal's weight program over a period of six months.
The photos drew attention from Pat McAfee and ESPN's Sports Center:
Recent articles:
Notre Dame coach draws reprimand for charging an official
Cal OLB Ryan McCulloch enters transfer portal
Dai Dai Ames provides Cal with a dramatic win over Notre Dame
Cal's new WRs coach and co-OC has an impressive NFL resume
Cal linebacker Harrison Taggart enters transfer portal
Cal kicker seeking a football home elsewhere
Cal women's basketball falls at North Carolina
LB Luke Ferrelli plans entry into the transfer portal
Cal defensive lineman Nate Burrell expected to enter transfer portal
Jake Curtis worked in the San Francisco Chronicle sports department for 27 years, covering virtually every sport, including numerous Final Fours, several college football national championship games, an NBA Finals, world championship boxing matches and a World Cup. He was a Cal beat writer for many of those years, and won awards for his feature stories.