Cal WR Whose Muscles Drew Attention Enters Transfer Portal

Cal wide receiver Dazmin "Daz" James, whose physical development this past year drew national attention, has entered the transfer portal, according to 247 Sports and On3 Sports.

He played very little for Cal this past season as a redshirt sophomore and did not have any receptions.

James drew attention for his speed and his 137 receiving yards for Arkansas in the Razorbacks' 2024 bowl game. He transferred to Cal after the 2024 season, but never made it into the crowded rotation at wide receiver.

He did receive national attention for photos that showed his muscle development at Cal after his transfer.

Bigger stronger faster … show me a better transformation



Why not Cal ?!? 🐻🟡🔵 pic.twitter.com/aMbDaqq3wI — Victor Santino (@kiing_vic) July 27, 2025

James said this was an accurate depiction of his development in Cal's weight program over a period of six months.

The photos drew attention from Pat McAfee and ESPN's Sports Center:

