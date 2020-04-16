CalSportsReport
Cal Women's Basketball: Bears Complete Top-10 Recruiting Class With Two Signees

Cal head coach Charmin Smith

Jake Curtis

Cal's women's basketball program announced on Wednesday the signing of two more players of a highly rated recruiting class that is ranked as the seventh-best in the country by ESPNW's Hoopgurlz.

The Bears signed Alma Elsnitz, a guard from Sweden, and Sela Heide, a 6-foot-7 center from North Bend, Wash.

Heide is ranked as the No. 89 prospect in the country in the class of 2020, according to Hoopgurlz, which list Heide's height as 6-foot-8.

She is one of four 2020 Cal recruits ranked among the Hoopgurlz top 100 prospects, joining early-signing-period additions Dalayah Daniels (No. 13), Ugonne Onyiah (no. 35) and Fatou Samb No. 51).

Despite the No. 7 team ranking of Cal's recruiting class nationally, the Bears are only No. 3 in the Pac-12, behind Oregon, whose class is ranked No. 1, and Stanford, which is No. 6.

signed
Heide (left) and Elsnitz signed this week -- Photo courtesy of Cal athletics

Heide attends Mount Si High School and averaged 16.8 points, 11.4 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game this past season.

"I am excited to join the Cal family because it truly is a family who is committed to getting better every day and building each other up," said Heide in a statement from the Cal athletics website. "Being a Cal Bear means pushing yourself athletically, academically, and being a part of an amazing family!"

"Sela brings great size to our roster and has an exceptional touch around the basket," said Smith in a statement. "Her length will help to alter shots on the defensive end as she anchors the paint."

The 5-foot-11 Elsnitz is from Stockholm, Sweden, and she averaged 16.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 2.5 steals per game in the Basketettan League with RIG Lulea in the fall. She also played for the Swedish Under-19 national team.

"It means everything to me to become a Bear," said Elsnitz, according to the Cal athletic site. "It is definitely like I'm about to live my dream and I'm so excited to be a part of this amazing squad. I truly look forward to the years to come with my new family! Go Bears!"

"Alma brings an aggressive tenacity on both ends of the floor," Smith said in a statement. "She can create off the dribble and knock down open shots, as well as pick up 94 feet and defend multiple positions."

In the video below, Charmin Smith talks about the importance of a big crowd at home games. The Bears might get large crowds if these recruits pan out:

