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Cal had a more difficulty than expected, but the Bears managed to stay unbeaten with a 79-71 victory over Delaware on Friday afternoon in The B.A.R. Invitational at Haas Pavilion.

Cal improved to 8-0, which represents its best start to a season since 2018-19, when the Bears won their first nine games.

Mjracle Sheppard, who was Cal’s starting point guard last season, made her season debut on Friday after missing the first seven games with an ankle injury. She played just four minutes off the bench and did not score.

The Bears were heavy favorites against Delaware (2-5). The Blue Hens lost by 48 points to Virginia Tech and by 42 points against Wisconsin earlier this season, but they held a 10-point lead on Cal with 1:02 remaining in the first half. The Bears trailed by six points at halftime, and Lulu Twidale helped the Bears take control in the third quarter.

She wore a plastic mask in the first half to protect her eye injury and scored just four points. She took her mask off to start the third quarter, exposing a nasty-looking black eye, but she scored 16 points in the second half to finish with 20.

Shannon Dowell, who has been a consistent scorer off the bench, added 16 points for the Bears, who will play again on Saturday against the winner of Friday’s other game between East Carolina and Gardner-Webb. Taylor Barnes produced an 18-point effort while going 2-for-3 from the three-point line against Delaware.

The Blue Hens held a seven-point lead with 6:53 remaining in the third quarter before Cal reeled off eight straight points to take its first lead since early in the first quarter.

Cal did not take the lead for good until Dowell made a pair of free throws with 2:01 to go in the third quarter, giving the Bears a 54-53 lead.

The Bears led by four points after three quarters and scored the first nine points of the fourth quarter to expand the lead to 13 points.

Cal seemed to have the game under control when it took a 15-point lead on a Twidale three-pointer with 3:24 remaining in the game. But Cal got sloppy and Delaware scored 10 straight points to reduce the margin to five points, at 75-70, with 41.2 seconds to go.

A bucket by Twidale four seconds later ended the Blue Hens’ run and assured to Bears’ victory.

Cal center Albina Syla had just six points but collected a season-high 12 rebounds.

The Bears were 2-for-8 from long range in the first half and went 5-for-13 from deep in the second half.

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