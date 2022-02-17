Cal Women Win Two Basketball Games in One Day Without Much Effort

One victory improved Bears' Pac-12 record, the other improved their overall mark

Cal’s women’s basketball team won two games on Feb. 16, and the Bears did not have to work hard for either.

Making the development more intriguing is that one win affected the Bears’ Pac-12 record but not their overall record, while the other victory affected their overall record and not their Pac-12 mark.

Cal won games against Arizona State and Cal State Los Angeles, with both games scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 16.

Here’s what happened, starting with the game against Arizona State, as announced by the Pac-12 conference:

Arizona State women's basketball did not travel to Berkeley for its game at California on Wednesday, Feb. 16 and the game was subsequently canceled. The game is a forfeit for Arizona State in the Conference standings and a league win for California. Per NCAA policy, there will be no adjustment to overall records.

The Arizona Republic reported this explanation:

According to a statement from ASU, the team's flight was canceled due to mechanical issues with the plane. "While other alternatives were explored to travel to the Bay Area and play the game, none were deemed to be in the best interest of the health and welfare of the student-athletes," the statement said.

So that win improved Cal’s Pac-12 record to 2-6, but its overall record remained 10-8.

When the game against Arizona State was canceled, Cal hastily scheduled a home game against Cal State-L.A. for Wednesday.

The Bears had no trouble handling that Division II program, racing to a 29-4 lead and cruising to a 98-53 win over Cal State L.A. that enabled 12 Cal players to get playing time, 10 of whom scored. Jazlen Green scored 20 points, Jayda Curry added 18 and Dalayah Daniels had 16.

The Golden Bears’ Pac-12 record stayed at 2-6, but their overall mark improved to 11-8.

Things will get more difficult for Cal on Friday when it travels to Eugene to face Oregon, which beat the Bears by 35 points earlier this season in Berkeley.

