Can Jaylen Brown Become Cal's Latest MVP?

Jaylen Brown is a virtually certainty to join a club this year that includes just eight former Cal athletes.

That’s the number of Golden Bears who have secured top-10 MVP finishes in the NFL, NBA or MLB.

Leading the way is Aaron Rodgers, a four-time MVP winner in the NFL. Jackie Jensen and Jeff Kent have won the top prize for baseball. Jason Kidd, Joe Kapp and Craig Morton all were MVP runners-up.

Brown, who is averaging 29.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists to lead a Boston Celtics team that has far exceeded expectations, could be a top-5 vote-getter in the MVP race.

“They're playing great basketball, and it's because of him and the rest of those guys,” Lakers star LeBron James said, according to ESPN.com. “He’s taken that next step.”

Brown remains a longshot to win it. The top-5 candidates, according to an MVP “ladder” published 10 days ago by NBA.com, had Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nikola Jokić, Luka Dončić, Cade Cunningham and Victor Wembanyama as the top-5.

But James — who has won four MVPs and finished among the top-10 on 14 other occasions — told reporters than that former one-and-one Cal star deserves serious consideration for the NBA’s top award.

"This whole MVP thing, I don't understand why his name is not getting talked about some as well," James said. "Like, nobody gave them a shot to start the season. And he's averaging what, 30? Just under 30? It's a popularity contest sometimes, I tell you.”

The Celtics, who have played the entire season without injured star Jayson Tatum, have surprised the league by sculpting a 37-19 record that is second-best in the East.

Brown had 32 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and three steals in the Celtics’ 111-89 rout of James and the Lakers in Los Angeles on Sunday evening. Three days earlier, he assembled a triple-double with 23 points, 15 rebounds and a career-high 13 assists in Boston’s 121-110 visor at Golden State.

The 6-foot-6 guard has 28 games of at least 30 points, including a 50-point performance against the L.A. Clippers.

LeBron likes Brown, and has for a decade.

"When I first got into the league, my first start was against the Cleveland Cavaliers and after the game he came up to me and he told me in my ear, 'You're going to be an All-Star one day, you're going to be a great player,’ " Brown said.

"So, we talked about that at the (2026) All-Star Game. 'You remember that 10 years ago?' And he smiles like, 'Of course, I'm not surprised at anything you're doing right now. So just keep proving people wrong. Keep doing what you got to do and keep leading your team and people will take notice.’ “

Brown is proud of the credentials he brings to the debate.

"I feel like I'm the best two-way player in the world," Brown said. "I play both ends on the court. Night-to-night, I'm available, which is hard to do. I'm a leader. I help lead my team, empower my team to come out and play confidently, stuff that doesn't always show up on the analytics. And I'm a winner. I come out and try to win every single night.

"It's an honor to play the Celtics-Lakers rivalry. It's an honor for LeBron, who's arguably the best player to ever play the game, giving me some high praise. So, I'm just grateful.”

Here’s the list of Cal alums who have been top-10 MVP vote-getters:

Jackie Jensen (1958): MLB -- 1st

Jeff Kent (2000): MLB - 1st

Aaron Rodgers (2011): NFL -- 1st

Aaron Rodgers ( 2014): NFL -- 1st

Aaron Rodgers ( 2020): NFL -- 1st

Aaron Rodgers ( 2021): NFL -- 1st

Joe Kapp (1969): NFL --2nd

Craig Morton (1977): NFL -- 2nd

Jason Kidd ( 2001-02): NBA -- 2nd

Craig Morton (1981): NFL -- 4th

Jason Kidd (1998-99): NBA -- 5th

Aaron Rodgers (2016): NFL --5th

Jared Goff ( 2024): NFL -- 5th

Kevin Johnson (1990-91): NBA -- 7th

Jason Kidd ( 2000-01): NBA -- 8th

Jason Kidd (2003-04): NBA -- 8th

Jason Kidd (2002-03): NBA -- 9th

Jackie Jensen (1955): MLB -- 10th

