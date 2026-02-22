Cal Completes Season Sweep of Stanford, Earns 19th Victory

Cal moved one small step closer to an NCAA tournament bid and a big leap toward its first 20-win season since 2017 with a 72-66 victory over rival Stanford in front of 9,020 fans at Haas Pavilion on Saturday afternoon.

The Bears completed their first regular-season sweep of the Cardinal since the 2009-10 campaign.

Chris Bell scored 20 points including three free throws with 1:14 to play as the Bears (19-8, 7-7) pulled even in ACC action with four games to play.

John Camden had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Bears and Dai Dai Ames contributed 17 points and seven rebounds.

Bell’s three free throws gave Cal a 71-59 lead but Stanford scored the next seven points by rattling the Bears with their pressure defense.

Stanford hung around early in the second half, but got no closer than 10 points until Benny Gealer hit a 3-point shot to make it 53-46 with 10:01 left.

That spark a spree of threes, with Ames, Stanford’s Ebuka Okorie and Camden each connecting from deep over a span of 37 seconds, leaving the Bears with a 59-49 edge with 9:10 to play.

But that hot-shooting stretch did not last. Cal missed its next seven shots — five of them 3-pointers — and was 5 for 26 from the field in the half and nursing a 59-53 lead with 5:30 left.

Bell finally drew cheers from the home crowd when he nailed a 3-pointer, and two free throws by Pippen with 4:09 left hiked Cal’s lead back to 64-53.

Cal outscored the error-prone Cardinal 21-9 over the final 7 1/2 minutes of the first half to take a 39-25 lead into intermission. Bell triggered a 12-1 surge by making a 3-pointer for a 21-16 lead and his two free throws with 5 minutes left pushed the margin to 30-17.

Another 3-pointer by Bell, with 31 seconds left in the period, pushed Cal’s lead to 14 points, its biggest of the game to that point.

Stanford committed nine turnovers in the half, including several of the ugliest ones seen this season. Okorie had nine points and eight rebounds in the half but his Stanford teammates combined for 16 points on 6-for-20 shooting.

Ames led a balanced Cal attack with 13 points in the half, Bell had 10 points and Camden scored nine. The Bears forged a 21-15 rebounding edge through 20 minutes and had just five turnovers.

NOTE: Starting center Lee Dort (8.3 points, 7.7 rebounds) missed his seventh consecutive game due to a lower-body injury. The senior sustained his injury during the Bears’ 78-66 victory at Stanford on Jan. 24.

