Chris Bell, John Camden Perform Well in NBA Summer League Finales

Former Cal players Chris Bell and John Camden played their final games in the NBA Summer League on Wednesday in Las Vegas, and both had their most productive performances.

Because a lot of the top players on each team sat out Wednesday’s games, Bell and Camden received their most extensive playing time, and each scored 12 points.

Bell, who signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the New Orleans Pelicans as an undrafted player, played 17 minutes in the Pelicans’ 82-77 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Bell hit three of his first four shots, including one three-pointer and a windmill dunk on a breakaway, and his nine first-half points represented a team high at halftime.

He was the team’s leading scorer with 12 points heading into the final quarter, but barely got back in the game in the fourth quarter.

His 12 points came on 4-for-7 shooting, including 1-for-3 on three-pointers, and he also had two rebounds. one block, one steal, one turnover and three personal fouls.

Bell played in three of Pelicans’ four Summer League games and totaled 15 points on 5-for-11 shooting. He was 2-for-6 shooting on three-point attempts, and that was the key statistics, because it is Bell’s perimeter shooting that attracted the Wizards. Bell made 40 percent of his three-pointers during the 2025-26 season for Cal, and he was particularly accurate over the final 12 games, when he made 48.1 percent of his long-distance shots.

With an Exhibit 10 contract, Bell will get invited to the Pelicans’ preseason training camp, which starts later this month, but he is a long-shot to make the regular-season roster. He was not a starter in any of New Orleans’ Summer League games.

Meanwhile, Camden is unlikely to be invited to the Washington Wizards preseason camp. He had signed a summer-league contract with the Wizards after going undrafted, and he had to be impressive during the summer to earn a preseason camp invitation.

Camden did his best to get noticed, and was able to get up a lot of shots in his limited playing time off the bench.

With only nine Wizards players available for Wednesday’s 108-94 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, Camden got 19 minutes of court time. That was enough time for Camden to get up 10 shots. He made his first shot – a three-pointer – but finished just 3-for-10, including 2-for-7 from behind the three-point line. He also had three rebounds.

Camden played in three of the Wizards’ four summer games and sored 15 points in his 49 minutes of playing time. He was able to get off 22 shots from the field in that time, and he made just four of those 22 field-goal attempts, and was just 3-for-16 from distance.

Like Bell, Camden’s appeal to the Wizards was his three-point shooting, and 3-for-16 probably didn’t impress Wizards management.

Camden did record 10 rebounds in his three games.

Neither Bell nor Camden embarrassed himself on the defensive end, but neither did anything outstanding on defense either.

The Wizards and Pelicans both finished with 2-2 records so they won’t advance to the four-team Summer League playoffs.

Bell’s next move is a trip to Pelicans’ preseason camp, which begins July 29. It’s unclear what Camden will do next.