After Strong Round 1, Collin Morikawa Slips to 25th Place at Dubai

After briefly leading in the first round, he finds himself eight strokes off the pace.

Collin Morikawa slipped into a tie for 25th place on Friday at the Dubai Desert Classic after shooting a second-round score of 1-over par 73.

The 24-year-old Cal grad trails second-round leader Justin Harding by eight strokes. Harding has posted consecutive rounds of 65 and 68 and has a two-stroke edge on Tyrell Hatton.

The world No. 2-ranked player, Morikawa posted a 4-under 68 in the opening round, when he had seven birdies and three bogeys. He briefly held the lead Thursday but finished the day in ninth place. On Friday, he paired just one birdie with two bogeys.

According to the Associated Press report on the event, Morikawa missed the chance at a birdie on No. 18 and tossed his ball into the water.

Morikawa is coming off a disappointing tie for 62nd place a week at the Abu Dhabi Championship, an event he won in November to wrap up the European tour’s season points title.

Meanwhile, all three former Cal golfers competing at the PGA Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in San Diego failed to make the cut on Thursday at the event that runs Wednesday through Saturday.

Max Homa, Brandon Hagy and James Hahn all finished two rounds at 2-under par, one stroke shy of advancing to the final two days.

Cover photo of Collin Morikawa by Adam Hagy USA Today

